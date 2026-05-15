logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump says he and China's Xi agree Iran cannot have nuclear weapons

WORLD
6 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk past a mural depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, May 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
People walk past a mural depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, May 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump said his patience with Iran is running out and he had agreed in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the Islamic republic cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon and must re-open the Strait of Hormuz.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"We’ve settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn’t have been able to solve," Trump said on Friday after he met Xi in Beijing on the second day of talks which included the Iran war, Taiwan, trade and other issues.

Iran effectively shut the strait to most shipping traffic in response to U.S.-Israeli attacks which began on February 28, causing an unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies. China is close to Iran and the main buyer of its oil.

The U.S. paused its attacks on Iran last month but began a blockade of the country's ports. Talks aimed at ending the conflict have stalled with Iran refusing to end its nuclear program or relinquish its stockpile of enriched uranium. Tehran denies it intends to build a nuclear weapon.

Xi did not comment on his discussions with Trump about Iran, although China's foreign ministry issued a blunt statement outlining Beijing's frustration with the Iran war.

"This conflict, which should never have happened, has no reason to continue," the ministry said.

Trump said of Iran in an interview aired on Thursday night on Fox News' "Hannity" program: "I am not going to be much more patient. They should make a deal."

On the key issue of Iran's hidden stockpile of enriched uranium, Trump suggested it only needed to be secured by the U.S. for public relations purposes.

"I don't think it's necessary except from a public relations standpoint," Trump said in the interview.

"I just feel better if I got it, actually. But it's, I think, it's more for public relations than it is for anything else."

After talks between Trump and Xi on Thursday, the White House said the leaders had agreed that the strait should be open and that Xi made clear China's opposition to the militarisation of the waterway and any effort to charge a toll for its use, as Iran has threatened to do.

Trump said Xi also promised not to send Iran military equipment. "He said he’s not going to give military equipment, that’s a big statement," Trump said on "Hannity".

Xi also expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China's future dependence on the strait, the White House readout of the talks said.

DIPLOMACY ON HOLD

Trump is keen to elicit Chinese support to end a war that has become an electoral liability as it drags on towards key U.S. midterm elections in November. But analysts doubt Xi will be willing to push Iran hard or end support for its military, given its value as a strategic counterweight to the U.S.

In an interview with CNBC from Beijing on Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he believed China would "do what they can" to help open the strait, something "very much in their interest." Before the war, about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed through the waterway.

But diplomacy has been on hold since last week when Iran and the U.S. each rejected the other's most recent proposals.

In the latest incidents in the strait, an Indian cargo vessel carrying livestock from Africa to the United Arab Emirates was sunk on Wednesday in waters off the coast of Oman. India condemned the attack and said all 14 crew members had been rescued.

Vanguard, a British maritime security advisory firm, said the vessel was believed to have been hit by a missile or drone which caused an explosion.

Separately, British maritime security agency UKMTO reported on Thursday that "unauthorised personnel" had boarded a ship anchored off the coast of the UAE port of Fujairah, and were steering it towards Iran.

Vanguard said a company security officer had reported that "the vessel was taken by Iranian personnel while at anchor."

Fujairah is the UAE's sole oil port on the Gulf of Oman, just outside the Strait of Hormuz, and enables some shipments to reach markets without passing through the chokepoint.

LEBANON TALKS

Thousands of Iranians were killed in the U.S. and Israeli air strikes in the first weeks of the war, and thousands more have been killed in Lebanon since the war re-ignited fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Talks between Lebanese and Israeli officials on Thursday in Washington were productive and positive, according to a senior State Department official, who said they were set to continue on Friday.

Trump said his aims in starting the war were to destroy Iran's nuclear program, end its ability to attack neighbours and make it easier for Iranians to overthrow their government.

A senior U.S. admiral told a U.S. Senate committee on Thursday Iran's ability to threaten its neighbours and U.S. regional interests had been "significantly degraded".

But Admiral Brad Cooper declined to directly address reports by Reuters and other news organisations that Iran had retained significant missile and drone capabilities.

Iran's rulers, who used force to put down anti-government protests at the start of the year, have faced no organised opposition since the war began. And their grip on the strait has given them additional leverage in negotiations.

Iran is seeking the lifting of sanctions, reparations for war damage and acknowledgment of its control over the strait.

Reuters

Updated 4.23pm

Trumplosing patienceIrantalksChinaXi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg, GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and other members of the U.S. delegation attend the welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump by Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp visits China's state planner headquarters
CHINA
18 mins ago
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
China wants Strait of Hormuz open free of curbs, USTR Greer tells Bloomberg News
CHINA
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
Xi gives Trump rare tour of secret garden at heart of Chinese government
CHINA
1 hour ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP A cyclist is seen next to National Guard members near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as it is being resurfaced in Washington, DC, on May 13, 2026.
Trump's Washington refurbishment sparks national row
WORLD
2 hours ago
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper looks on during an interview with Reuters, as she attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Britain's foreign minister plans to visit China in early June, sources say
CHINA
2 hours ago
US President Donald Trump (R) walks with China’s President Xi Jinping (L) at Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing on May 15, 2026. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP)
Bucking base, Trump defends Chinese students in US
CHINA
2 hours ago
People gather at the rare earth elements production section of the exhibition on China’s manufacturing achievements at the National Museum in Beijing, China, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China still drags its feet on rare earths sometimes, says Greer
CHINA
4 hours ago
Xi and Trump in Beijing, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump leaves Beijing with few wins, many warm words for Xi
CHINA
4 hours ago
A SMIC booth at the China International Semiconductor Expo 2020 in Shanghai following the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo by REUTERS
China's SMIC says foreign clients shifting orders back to China
INNOVATION
5 hours ago
Chip export controls not major topic in China talks, US trade rep Greer tells Bloomberg News
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
17 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
14-05-2026 15:05 HKT
82-year-old former senior police officer found dead at Sai Kung home
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.