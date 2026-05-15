logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Can World Cup fuel North America's soccer boom?

WORLD
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Dallas Stadium (temporarily renamed from AT&T Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup) is seen with purple lights illuminating the field to promote grass growth, in Arlington, Texas, on May 14, 2026. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
Dallas Stadium (temporarily renamed from AT&T Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup) is seen with purple lights illuminating the field to promote grass growth, in Arlington, Texas, on May 14, 2026. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

Long considered soccer's last great unconquered market, North America has embraced the beautiful game to a stunning degree over the past few decades -- and the upcoming World Cup could accelerate that boom.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Visit Miami's Nu Stadium -- one of the roughly dozen Major League Soccer stadiums built across the region in the past decade, and the new home of Lionel Messi -- and the enthusiasm is impossible to miss.

Or attend a sports bar in Los Angeles for an early morning English Premier League kickoff, and it will likely be packed with fans, most with American accents.

Mia Hamm, an icon of the United States women's multiple World Cup-winning team in the 1990s, told AFP she is still amazed at the number of Americans she sees wearing their favorite club's soccer shirts these days, as she travels around the country.

"You didn't see that when I was growing up playing," she recalled.

"It was just the small soccer community... (now) you can go along the street here in Los Angeles, in the country, people know the players."

The numbers bear out Hamm's observations.

When American sports fans are asked to name their favorite sport, "football's quite comfortably in third place," behind only American football and basketball, Daniel Monaghan o f research firm Ampere Analysis told AFP.

Soccer has edged ahead of baseball since at least 2021, when the survey began, and the gap widened considerably last year, when 15 percent said soccer and eight percent baseball.

 

- Cash cow -

 

The surge in popularity is matched by an explosion in financial value.

FIFA is expected to make a record $11 billion revenue from the 2026 World Cup. But soccer dollars were already on the rise before the cash cow of the world's biggest tournament.

Spending on soccer media rights in America -- including everything from MLS and US national team games to the various European leagues -- also surpasses baseball.

According to Ampere, soccer fans skew wealthier and have a propensity to pay more for sports coverage.

In the domestic MLS, 400,000 fans attended this season's opening weekend, and across the 2024 season its total 12.1 million attendance was second only to the English Premier League worldwide, according to data analytics firm Opta.

The league's transfer fees, though still far short of Europe's top clubs, are starting to reflect that, with MLS clubs splashing $336 million on player signings last year alone.

Some $11 billion has been spent on soccer stadiums and training facilities across North America, although that figure includes giant venues shared with the NFL like Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

New state-of-the-art, soccer-specific homes for New York City FC, Chicago Fire FC and New England Revolution are opening soon.

 

- 'Next generation' -

 

The roots of soccer's rise can arguably be traced back to 1994, when the US last hosted a World Cup.

Back then, football was in its infancy in America, yet it still holds the record for the most attended World Cup to date, with over 3.5 million spectators.

And the deal that granted the global tournament to the US required the country to establish a top-tier domestic league, laying the groundwork for what followed.

Around the same time, the US women's team won both the 1996 Olympics and 1999 World Cup on home soil, in a watershed moment for interest in soccer across all genders.

"A lot of the parents that grew up playing now have kids, and you just see them sharing the love of the game with the next generation," said Hamm.

"There's such access to the game now that we didn't have back then."

Today, US interest in the World Cup is so high that domestic broadcast rights have nearly doubled since 2022, from around $450 million to $870 million, according to Ampere.

"The US is actually the highest paying market for World Cup rights globally," said Monaghan.

AFP

World CupNorth Americasoccerboom

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo
World Cup time zone differences expected to sink bar business by 80pc
NEWS
19 hours ago
Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline first World Cup final half-time show
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo by TORU YAMANAKA / AFP Japanese football fans react after the second goal by Ivory Coast against Japan as they watch TV during the the group C first round match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Tokyo on June 15, 2014.
Asia football fans sweat on broadcast rights as World Cup nears
WORLD
06-05-2026 19:35 HKT
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP "Kick ICE Out" signs are placed on an infaltable rat as SOFI stadium workers protest outside FIFA World Cup 26 Los Angeles Office calling for ICE to be banned from the World Cup on May 1, 2026.
US hotel bookings lag far behind expectations ahead of World Cup
WORLD
06-05-2026 12:17 HKT
FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters during a foggy autumn day in Zurich, Switzerland November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Soccer-Iranian officials set to miss pre-World Cup FIFA meeting after turning back at Toronto airport
WORLD
30-04-2026 09:15 HKT
Mar 13, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA World Cup 2026 branding pictured during the unveiling of the new test soccer pitch in anticipation of Nations League play and 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images/File Photo
Rights groups warn World Cup visitors over US travel
WORLD
24-04-2026 15:44 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, next to President Donald Trump, speaks to the media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
US says it does not object to Iran playing in World Cup but people with ties to IRGC won't be allowed
WORLD
24-04-2026 11:34 HKT
Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP This combination of file pictures created on April 14, 2026 shows Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni speaking during the New Year press conference in Rome on January 9, 2026 (L) and US President Donald Trump reacting after the results of the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025 (R).
Trump envoy wants Italy to replace Iran at World Cup: report
WORLD
23-04-2026 16:02 HKT
Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Previews - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 13, 2025 General view of a member of staff with a giant ball on a pitch outside the stadium ahead of the Club World Cup REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo
'Gouged': World Cup fans to pay 'insane' $150 for NY stadium train ticket
WORLD
18-04-2026 16:49 HKT
Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP A football player controls the ball during a training session of the Bicentini Foundation football school in the Fuik neighborhood, east of Willemstad, in the Dutch Caribbean, on April 11, 2026.
'Disgrace': fans outraged by World Cup transit fare hikes
WORLD
16-04-2026 18:45 HKT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
13 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
21 hours ago
Heavy thundery showers to impact HK in next couple of hours: Observatory
NEWS
14-05-2026 12:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.