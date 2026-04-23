logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Unionised Samsung workers to hold rally in South Korea as labour unrest grows

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A view shows Samsung Electronics' chip production plant at Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on September 7, 2022. Samsung Electronics/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
A view shows Samsung Electronics' chip production plant at Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on September 7, 2022. Samsung Electronics/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Unions at Samsung Electronics said they expect about 37,000 workers to attend a rally in South Korea on Thursday, ahead of a threatened strike next month that could disrupt chip supplies amid booming demand for artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The rally, to be held at Samsung's giant chip factory complex in Pyeongtaek, underscores growing labour risks facing the world's biggest chipmaker, which had long been largely immune from worker unrest that has affected other local companies, such as Hyundai Motor.

Samsung was previously known for its union-busting activities but saw workers walk out for the first time in 2024. Union membership has since tripled to more than 90,000, representing over 70% of its South Korean workforce of 125,000.

Workers have been emboldened by record profits at chip companies, as booming demand for AI infrastructure has stretched supply and driven prices higher.

Crosstown rival SK Hynix in September accepted its union's demand for compensation reforms and hefty bonuses, fueling Samsung employees' frustration over a pay gap and sparking a surge in union membership.

"The phenomenal growth in union memberships reflects a unified and urgent call among employees for change at Samsung Electronics," Choi Seung-ho, who leads Samsung's biggest union, said last week.

Choi said many workers had left for SK Hynix, while other rivals like Micron and even Tesla were wooing Samsung engineers. Samsung does not disclose employee turnover.

In March, Co-CEO Jun Young-hyun acknowledged that Samsung lagged its rivals in wage competitiveness due to sluggish chip earnings, but said the gap would narrow with a chip market recovery.

It remains unclear how many will join the rally. Samsung has warned of legal action should unions disrupt safety facilities that require more than 2,000 workers to operate.

A union member working at Samsung's IT support group said he had been bombarded with requests from colleagues seeking vests to wear at the rally.

If no deal is struck, unions plan to strike for 18 days from May 21.

Seo Ji-yong, a business administration professor at Sangmyung University, said a strike could delay shipments to customers, push up chip prices further and benefit rivals. Some experts, however, said factory automation and Samsung's use of subcontractors would mitigate the impact.

One of the most contentious issues is a union demand to scrap a cap on performance pay, currently set at 50% of annual base salary, which management has rejected.

The union is also seeking 15% of annual operating profit to be allocated as performance pay and a 7% hike in basic salaries.

Management has offered 10% of operating profit for performance pay and additional funding to ensure memory division employees receive higher payouts than competitors this year.

SK Hynix last year approved an overhaul, including the removal of the bonus cap, widening the pay gap with Samsung workers, unions said.

SK Hynix on Thursday posteda more than five-fold jump in first-quarter operating profit to a record high. 

Reuters

Unionised Samsung workersrallySouth Korealabourunrest

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A military helicopter carrying a container flies toward a golf course where a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
US military says key weapons system staying in South Korea
WORLD
21 hours ago
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korea, Vietnam leaders to meet in Hanoi next week, sources say
WORLD
22-04-2026 10:06 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korea's Lee says claim that minister leaked classified intel is 'absurd'
WORLD
21-04-2026 15:48 HKT
Bang Si-hyuk, Chairman of HYBE, speaks during a debate hosted by the Kwanhun club, in Seoul, South Korea, March 15, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea police seek detention warrant for BTS agency founder Bang
WORLD
21-04-2026 11:53 HKT
North Korea's Kim Jong Un observes a ground ejection test of what KCNA says is a high-output solid-fuel engine using carbon fiber composite materials, in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 29, 2026. KCNA via REUTERS
South Korea says not aware of US protest over minister's remarks on North Korea nuclear site
WORLD
17-04-2026 14:18 HKT
A veterinarian checks Neukgu, a wolf that went missing after escaping from O-World zoo, after being captured in Daejeon, South Korea, April 17, 2026. Daejeon City Corporation/Yonhap via REUTERS
Elusive wolf in South Korea captured and returned to zoo after nine days on the run
WORLD
17-04-2026 13:07 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korean President Lee to make state visits to India and Vietnam
WORLD
16-04-2026 10:43 HKT
Photo by - / YONHAP / AFP US YouTuber Johnny Somali speaks to reporters as he arrives at a court to attend his trial over charges including obstruction of business and violations of minor public order laws, at the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul on April 15, 2026.
South Korea jails US streamer Johnny Somali for statue outrage
WORLD
15-04-2026 14:39 HKT
Michelle Steel appears in an undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on September 28, 2022. Michelle Steel/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Trump nominates former lawmaker Michelle Steel as US ambassador to South Korea
WORLD
14-04-2026 12:43 HKT
HKEX launches two new technology‑focused benchmarks. HKEX
HKEX launches HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index
FINANCE
13-04-2026 17:33 HKT
(File photo)
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
NEWS
22 hours ago
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
NEWS
23 hours ago
Louis Koo calls awards outcome ‘a small matter’ after Back to the Past shut out at the Hong Kong Film Awards
ENTERTAINMENT
20-04-2026 20:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.