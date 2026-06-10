University students across South Korea to protest in ballot shortage row

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South Korea's cabinet approves decree on $350 bln US investment plan
09-06-2026 09:20 HKT
South Korea pension fund's FX hedging helps support won, sources say
08-06-2026 17:44 HKT
South Korea KOSPI dives almost 9pc as tech stocks selloff on Fed anxiety
08-06-2026 10:17 HKT
South Korea vows tough measures against speculative won trading
07-06-2026 17:13 HKT
Nvidia's Huang arrives in South Korea with 'surprises', bets on robotics
05-06-2026 18:24 HKT
South Korea election chief quits after ballot shortage sparks blockade
05-06-2026 17:17 HKT
South Korean adoptees sue Denmark over right to know birth families
04-06-2026 15:59 HKT
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT
HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents
08-06-2026 21:22 HKT