logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Nvidia's Huang arrives in South Korea with 'surprises', bets on robotics

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives his autographs to fans as he arrives at Gimpo airport in Seoul on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives his autographs to fans as he arrives at Gimpo airport in Seoul on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang arrived in Seoul Friday for a packed schedule of meetings with tech leaders, promising "some surprises" for South Korea while predicting robotics will be the country's next major growth sector.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The visit comes about seven months after Huang's last trip to South Korea, when he pledged around 260,000 hi-tech chips for physical and agentic AI to the government and major firms including Samsung Electronics, SK Group and Naver.

"I have brought a lot of business to Korea. I have some surprises," he said after arriving at Gimpo International Airport.

Huang declined to elaborate further saying, "I cannot tell you. Otherwise, it would not be a surprise".

He said robotics is going to be the "next major sector here in South Korea", and that the country is "extraordinary at manufacturing, mechatronics, and also artificial intelligence".

"The fusion of all of that technology is perfect robotics," he added.

He also visited a gaming cafe run by South Korean esports organisation T1, where he met Lee Sang-Hyeok, better known as "Faker", and widely regarded as the greatest League of Legends player of all time.

Nvidia helped popularise graphics processing units (GPUs) in the late 1990s, laying the foundation for modern high-performance gaming.

Huang described South Korea as an ideal market for esports, saying the country's gamers had chosen the best GPUs to win, and that "those were Nvidia GPUs".

Scores of excited South Korean fans and gamers gathered at the cafe, looking visibly excited, filming him with smartphones as he spoke while standing beside Faker.

Huang's visit comes as a global artificial intelligence boom drives strong demand for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix memory chips, helping support South Korea's economic growth and stock market rally.

SK hynix -- the major supplier of high-bandwidth-memory products to Nvidia -- topped $1 trillion in market value for the first time last month, joining rivals Samsung Electronics and US-based Micron Technology as an AI-driven rally lifted chip stocks.

He is expected to meet executives from SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Corp and Naver over grilled pork belly and soju to discuss AI chips, robotics, physical AI and data centre infrastructure.

Huang is also expected to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game and appear on one of the most popular TV shows in South Korea.

During Huang's visit last year, he drew crowds of spectators as he indulged in fried Korean chicken and beer or "chimaek" with Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Eui-sun.

AFP

NvidiaHuangSouth Koreasurprisesrobotics

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP Protesters call for the suspension of ballot counting due to a shortage of ballot papers outside a counting station in Seoul on June 5, 2026.
South Korea election chief quits after ballot shortage sparks blockade
WORLD
2 hours ago
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address on the sidelines of the annual Computex trade show in Taipei. Reuters
Nvidia CEO says robotics is South Korea's next big sector, points to 'some suprises'
INNOVATION
5 hours ago
South Korean Labour Minister Kim Young-hoon speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea labour minister calls on tech firms to share excess AI profits with suppliers, staff
WORLD
7 hours ago
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
South Korea labour minister calls on tech firms to share excess AI profits with suppliers, staff
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Mayoral candidate Oh Se-hoon (C) of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party greets pedestrians as he walks toward City Hall after national TV predicted his win in the local elections in Seoul on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
South Korea ruling party fails to flip Seoul in blemish on local poll results
WORLD
04-06-2026 16:54 HKT
Photo by CAMILLE BAS-WOHLERT / AFP A picture shows adopted Sofie Randel on May 9, 2026 in Kastrup near Copenhagen, Denmark.
South Korean adoptees sue Denmark over right to know birth families
WORLD
04-06-2026 15:59 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2026. (AFP)
Nvidia CEO mounts charm push in South Korea with TV talk show, baseball appearances
INNOVATION
04-06-2026 15:19 HKT
A worker walks at the Terminal 2 of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangdong province, China April 20, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
South Korea, China agree first expansion in flight rights in seven years
CHINA
04-06-2026 10:25 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
US, South Korea discuss nuclear cooperation in security talks
WORLD
03-06-2026 19:41 HKT
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won answers questions from members of the media at the SK Hynix booth during the annual Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix plans to double wafer capacity in next five years, group chairman says
INNOVATION
02-06-2026 19:15 HKT
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-06-2026 16:17 HKT
Rebecca Sharpe.
Cathay Pacific's executive director and CFO Rebecca Sharpe to step down
FINANCE
04-06-2026 17:35 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.