South Korea KOSPI dives almost 9pc as tech stocks selloff on Fed anxiety

South Korea’s stock benchmark dived almost 9 percent on Monday, tripping circuit breakers, after robust US jobs data fanned bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike this year and sparked a rout in the tech-heavy market that had led the broader AI-rally.

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The KOSPI fell as much as 8.8 percent in early trade, as chip heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped more than 10 percent each.

Circuit breakers were activated at 0003 GMT, halting trading for 20 minutes for the first time in three months. It was the third time they were triggered this year, and the ninth in history.

Another “sidecar” trading curb was activated as soon as circuit breakers were lifted, cutting the KOSPI’s losses to 4.6 percent as of 0039 GMT.

On Friday, the Nasdaq fell 4.2 percent after strong payrolls data killed any hopes of further interest rate cuts, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 10 percent and iShares MSCI South Korea ETF plunged 14 percent.

“A surprise in US employment data triggered bond yield rises and provided an excuse for correction in an overheated market amid accumulated pressure from the surge in semiconductor stocks,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

“Increased volatility is inevitable, but it is unlikely that the rout will go on for several days, given that the KOSPI’s valuation pressure has been lowered by recent correction and earnings momentum remains robust for semiconductor stocks,” Han said.

Foreigners were net sellers of local shares worth 200 billion won (HK$1.01 billion), extending their selloff to 21 consecutive sessions.

Despite Monday’s losses, the KOSPI is up 83 percent year-to-date. In 2025, it rose 76 percent for its biggest gain since 1999 and the top performance among major global markets last year.

The won was up 0.4 percent on Monday at 1,552.4 per dollar, after hitting its weakest level since March 2009 at 1,615.0 per dollar on Friday, prompting authorities to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday in which they pledged stern action against any speculative trading.

Reuters