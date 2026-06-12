South Korea court sentences ex-President Yoon to 30-year jail term in drone case

Read More
University students across South Korea to protest in ballot shortage row
10-06-2026 17:18 HKT
South Korea's cabinet approves decree on $350 bln US investment plan
09-06-2026 09:20 HKT
South Korea pension fund's FX hedging helps support won, sources say
08-06-2026 17:44 HKT
South Korea KOSPI dives almost 9pc as tech stocks selloff on Fed anxiety
08-06-2026 10:17 HKT
South Korea vows tough measures against speculative won trading
07-06-2026 17:13 HKT
Nvidia's Huang arrives in South Korea with 'surprises', bets on robotics
05-06-2026 18:24 HKT
South Korea election chief quits after ballot shortage sparks blockade
05-06-2026 17:17 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
100 y/o biologist David Attenborough shares 4 longevity habits
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT