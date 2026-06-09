logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea's cabinet approves decree on $350 bln US investment plan

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's cabinet approved on Tuesday a presidential decree as part of the process to allow $350 billion of strategic investments in the United States to proceed under a trade deal struck between the countries last year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The decree specified some terms and conditions in the investment plan, including the definition of "commercial reasonableness," which will serve as the basis for $200 billion in direct investments in strategic U.S. industries.

South Korea also agreed to invest $150 billion in shipbuilding-related cooperation in return for more favourable tariff terms.

Seoul defines a commercially reasonable project as one that can generate enough revenue to fully cover the principal and interest costs of the investment during the projected period of a project.

The lifespan of projects will be decided through negotiations with Washington, the statement said.

Seoul will also create a state-backed investment corporation, which will run for 20 years.

South Korea has pledged the investment plan under a trade deal with Washington in return for a cut in U.S. tariffs on South Korean goods including automobiles.

In January, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on South Korean goods ‌to 25%, ⁠saying Seoul's legislature had yet to enact the trade framework that had capped U.S. levies at 15%.

The National Assembly passed a special bill on the investment with bipartisan support ​in a plenary session in March.

Reuters

South Koreacabinetdecree$350 blnUSinvestment plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
US lawmakers urge tighter rules on contract chipmakers supplying Chinese firms' overseas units
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Aerial view of the United States military headquarters, the Pentagon. (Reuters/File)
US says BYD, Baidu, Alibaba and other tech giants are aiding China's military
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS
Wall St opens higher as chip stocks rebound, Middle East tensions ease
FINANCE
14 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
South Korea pension fund's FX hedging helps support won, sources say
FINANCE
18 hours ago
A view of the city skyline in Beijing, China, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China dominates low-carbon industrial projects, US lags, report says
ESG
08-06-2026 10:27 HKT
People walk past a bull and bear sculpture in front of the Korea Exchange building in Seoul on April 7, 2025. Asian equities collapsed on a black Monday on April 7 for markets after China hammered the United States with its own hefty tariffs, ramping up a trade war many fear could spark a recession. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
South Korea KOSPI dives almost 9pc as tech stocks selloff on Fed anxiety
FINANCE
08-06-2026 10:17 HKT
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration. Reuters
South Korea vows tough measures against speculative won trading
FINANCE
07-06-2026 17:13 HKT
A U.S. flag is displayed at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the U.S. citizens who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. REUTER/Carlos Barria
US authorizes sale of $2 bn in anti-drone weapons to Kuwait
WORLD
06-06-2026 17:30 HKT
Doctors Without Border (MSF) personnel at the Elikya clinic Ebola treatment center disinfects a hospital rooms for Ebola patients in Bunia, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by GLODY MURHABAZI / AFP)
US warns Ebola outbreak on scale of largest 'is possible'
WORLD
06-06-2026 16:18 HKT
Photo by - / AFP Iranian children play football among residential buildings in Tehran on May 7, 2026.
US confirms Iranian footballers granted visas for World Cup
WORLD
06-06-2026 13:05 HKT
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO issues first Black Rainstorm Warning of the year at 8.35pm
NEWS
15 hours ago
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
08-06-2026 02:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.