South Korea's cabinet approves decree on $350 bln US investment plan

South Korea's cabinet approved on Tuesday a presidential decree as part of the process to allow $350 billion of strategic investments in the United States to proceed under a trade deal struck between the countries last year.

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The decree specified some terms and conditions in the investment plan, including the definition of "commercial reasonableness," which will serve as the basis for $200 billion in direct investments in strategic U.S. industries.

South Korea also agreed to invest $150 billion in shipbuilding-related cooperation in return for more favourable tariff terms.

Seoul defines a commercially reasonable project as one that can generate enough revenue to fully cover the principal and interest costs of the investment during the projected period of a project.

The lifespan of projects will be decided through negotiations with Washington, the statement said.

Seoul will also create a state-backed investment corporation, which will run for 20 years.

South Korea has pledged the investment plan under a trade deal with Washington in return for a cut in U.S. tariffs on South Korean goods including automobiles.

In January, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on South Korean goods ‌to 25%, ⁠saying Seoul's legislature had yet to enact the trade framework that had capped U.S. levies at 15%.

The National Assembly passed a special bill on the investment with bipartisan support ​in a plenary session in March.

Reuters