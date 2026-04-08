Trump tells AFP he believes China got Iran to negotiate

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07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
US President Donald Trump told AFP on Tuesday he believed China had helped get Iran to the negotiating table to agree a two-week ceasefire deal.
"I hear yes," Trump said in a telephone call when asked if Beijing was involved in getting key ally Tehran to negotiate on a truce.
Trump is due to travel to Beijing in May to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.
AFP
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