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WORLD

Trump tells AFP he believes China got Iran to negotiate

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Anti-war demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the White House to protest the war in Iran on April 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a temporary ceasefire has been reached between the U.S., Iran, and Israel, pausing attacks for about two weeks while Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations continue toward a longer-term agreement. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
Anti-war demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the White House to protest the war in Iran on April 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a temporary ceasefire has been reached between the U.S., Iran, and Israel, pausing attacks for about two weeks while Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations continue toward a longer-term agreement. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

US President Donald Trump told AFP on Tuesday he believed China had helped get Iran to the negotiating table to agree a two-week ceasefire deal.

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"I hear yes," Trump said in a telephone call when asked if Beijing was involved in getting key ally Tehran to negotiate on a truce.

Trump is due to travel to Beijing in May to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

AFP

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