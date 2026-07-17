logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump puts election security at center of Republicans' midterm fight

WORLD
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A journalist works as a screen displays U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
A journalist works as a screen displays U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his effort to make election security a central issue in November's midterm elections, asserting that China interfered in the 2020 presidential campaign despite a U.S. intelligence assessment that found no evidence to support that claim.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During a nearly half-hour prime-time speech from the White House on Thursday, Trump revived many of his longstanding claims that U.S. elections are unreliable, citing newly declassified documents that he said revealed "shocking vulnerabilities."

But many of the documents appeared to fall far short of backing his assertions. While Trump cast U.S. elections as highly vulnerable, he did not provide evidence of any votes in 2020 that were altered or manipulated.

HE PRESSES FOR PASSAGE OF THE 'SAVE AMERICA ACT'Trump used his remarks to again press fellow Republicans in Congress to pass legislation imposing new voter identification and citizenship requirements, despite established findings that voter fraud is rare. The bill, known as the SAVE America Act, has stalled in the Senate amid fierce Democratic opposition.

The speech came at a challenging political moment for Trump and Republicans, who are facing the prospect of losing one or both chambers of Congress in November with the president's approval rating weighed down by the unpopular Iran war and high energy prices.

Some Republican leaders have urged Trump to focus on issues that matter most to Americans, including high living costs, rather than the 2020 vote.

Trump briefly mentioned the war, saying the U.S. was "winning big," and listed domestic accomplishments such as tax cuts and his immigration crackdown before turning to election security.

The president said he was declassifying information that showed China had illicitly acquired 220 million U.S. voter files, including names, addresses and other data.

He asserted that members of the U.S. intelligence community deliberately suppressed the extent of China's activities.

An unclassified 2021 U.S. intelligence assessment found no indications any foreign actor attempted to or succeeded in altering "any technical aspect" of the 2020 presidential election, including voter registrations, ballots, tabulations or results.

That assessment was conducted under John Ratcliffe, then Trump's director of national intelligence and now his CIA director.

The report found China had pursued an effort dating to at least 2008 to collect information on U.S. voters, public opinion, candidates and top government officials, likely aiming to use the material to predict election results.

Two people familiar with the matter said the U.S. voter data obtained by China was not confidential – voter files are routinely purchased by political consultants – and could not be manipulated.

TRUMP RISKS ROCKING RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA

Trump's harsh language about China risked rocking a relationship that has steadied following last year's costly trade war. Trump hopes to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in September about improving trade relations.

Before Trump began speaking, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy, Liu Chang, said, "China has never and will never interfere in the presidential elections of the U.S."

Trump has spent years raising doubts about electoral outcomes, falsely asserting that his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden was rigged. He has also advanced other false claims, including that mail-in balloting is rife with fraud, voting machines are untrustworthy and non-citizen voting is widespread.

Numerous courts and vote recounts found no evidence of large-scale fraud in the 2020 election.

POLL SHOWS 63% OF REPUBLICANS BELIEVE 2020 ELECTION STOLEN

Nevertheless, Trump's campaign has gained traction with his supporters. A Reuters/Ipsos poll in April found 63% of Republicans believe Trump's claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump said on Thursday that his administration had uncovered more than 275,000 non-citizens registered to vote in just four states, but he provided no evidence that any had actually voted.

In some previous cases, systems intended to verify citizenship status have mistakenly flagged some naturalized citizens as non-citizens. Studies have found that non-citizens casting ballots is exceedingly uncommon.

Trump also said that the newly declassified documents would reveal serious weaknesses in election security. But many either appeared inconsistent with that assertion or were unrelated to U.S. election infrastructure:

* One CIA document, prepared last month, concerned Venezuela's election, not America's.

* "We assess that vote tabulation systems would be difficult to manipulate on a wide enough scale to compromise election results," another document said.

* A third document, produced by the CIA, detailed efforts by Chinese spies to target Biden's campaign and noted that Beijing "does not currently intend to covertly interfere to try to sway the outcome of the election."

"Trump's shocking 'bombshells' about China are totally bogus," Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement during the speech. "The fact is our intelligence agencies unanimously agreed that China did not even try to change a single vote in the 2020 election."

Reuters

Trumpelection securityRepublicansmidterm

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 16, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)
China slams Trump claims of US election meddling as 'pure fabrications'
CHINA
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS
Three things to know about Trump's election fraud allegations
WORLD
1 hour ago
Screens inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House display U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, except for ABC and NBC, who chose to not air the address live on their primary platforms, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
ABC, NBC, CNN do not air Trump's election-security speech live on primary channels
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump accuses China of 2020 election interference, contradicting U.S. intel
WORLD
7 hours ago
Explosions at an unknown location, during what U.S. Central Command says are strikes on Iran. /Reuters
Iran and US step up attacks, release of American in dispute
WORLD
12 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the media on the day of a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Trump hails release of US citizen held in Iran as 'goodwill' gesture
WORLD
23 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump steps out of Marine One for a visit to Fort Bragg to mark the U.S. Army anniversary, in North Carolina, U.S., June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US strikes on Iran strengthen Trump's options for new escalation, officials say
WORLD
16-07-2026 14:10 HKT
The coin. Scott Bessent's post on X
US Mint will produce US$1 coin with Trump's image, Treasury Secretary says
FINANCE
16-07-2026 11:41 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US strikes Iran again as Tehran warns of 'existential war' with America
WORLD
16-07-2026 02:53 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger as he participates in a bilateral meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump's ICC order violates free speech, advocacy groups say in lawsuit
WORLD
15-07-2026 19:06 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
22 hours ago
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.