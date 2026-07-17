logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China to levy consumption tax on lithium-ion batteries and solar cells

CHINA
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
An automated lithium-ion battery production line operates at a workshop of Zhejiang Shineway Technology Co Ltd in Yongkang, Zhejiang province, China November 11, 2025. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo
An automated lithium-ion battery production line operates at a workshop of Zhejiang Shineway Technology Co Ltd in Yongkang, Zhejiang province, China November 11, 2025. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

China will impose a consumption tax on some previously tax-exempted battery products, including lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic cells, a finance ministry statement said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

  • China will levy a 2% consumption tax on battery products including lithium primary batteries and lithium-ion batteries from September 1, the statement said. The rate will rise to 4% on September 1, 2027.

  • A 2% consumption tax will be imposed on solar cells starting April 1, 2027. The rate will rise to 4% after a year.

  • Consumption tax will be exempted for products including sodium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, fuel cells and certain advanced types of solar cells from September 1, 2026 to the end of 2028.

  • China currently imposes a 4% consumption tax on battery products, but lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, fuel cells and lithium primary batteries are exempted, according to regulations released in 2015.

  • Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries used in a wide range of products, from electric vehicles to smartphones and laptops.

  • Chinese policymakers have been trying to rein in industrial overcapacity across sectors including photovoltaics and EV batteries amid weak domestic demand.

  • The policy move will help to upgrade industry and protect the environment, state-run news agency Xinhua said, citing industry insiders.

Reuters

Chinalevyconsumption taxlithium-ion batteriessolar cells

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
China's Moonshot unveils world's largest open AI model, closing in on US rivals
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
US President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 16, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)
China slams Trump claims of US election meddling as 'pure fabrications'
CHINA
2 hours ago
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide along Wujiang river in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, Chongqing, China July 17, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Landslide buries residents in southwest China's Chongqing
CHINA
3 hours ago
Shein previously raised prices in the US at the end of April in response to small-parcel tariffs. Photo by REUTERS
Shein secures nod from Hong Kong listing committee for IPO, sources say
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China's FX regulator says fresh QDII quota allocation underway
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A worker works at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, Britain April 17, 2025. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
China disapproves of British Steel nationalisation decision by UK
CHINA
7 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting with President of Congo Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso (not pictured) in The Great Hall of the People on September 04, 2025 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi promotes China's commitment to AI access in speech at Shanghai conference
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Air China flight is seen as Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives to attend the trilateral summit with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul, South Korea, May 26, 2024. REUTERS
China's top airlines warn of heavy losses ahead of uncertain summer
FINANCE
8 hours ago
A woman walks past signage for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 16, 2026. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
China's Xi says AI should not be dominated by one country
CHINA
8 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump accuses China of 2020 election interference, contradicting U.S. intel
WORLD
9 hours ago
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
23 hours ago
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.