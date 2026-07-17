China to levy consumption tax on lithium-ion batteries and solar cells

China will impose a consumption tax on some previously tax-exempted battery products, including lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic cells, a finance ministry statement said on Friday.

China will levy a 2% consumption tax on battery products including lithium primary batteries and lithium-ion batteries from September 1, the statement said. The rate will rise to 4% on September 1, 2027.

A 2% consumption tax will be imposed on solar cells starting April 1, 2027. The rate will rise to 4% after a year.

Consumption tax will be exempted for products including sodium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, fuel cells and certain advanced types of solar cells from September 1, 2026 to the end of 2028.

China currently imposes a 4% consumption tax on battery products, but lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, fuel cells and lithium primary batteries are exempted, according to regulations released in 2015.

Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries used in a wide range of products, from electric vehicles to smartphones and laptops.

Chinese policymakers have been trying to rein in industrial overcapacity across sectors including photovoltaics and EV batteries amid weak domestic demand.