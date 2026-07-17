logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China slams Trump claims of US election meddling as 'pure fabrications'

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
US President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 16, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)
US President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 16, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)

Beijing accused US President Donald Trump of making "fabrications" on Friday, after he said China had meddled in US election data, reviving his long-standing baseless claims of voter fraud ahead of midterm polls many expect him to dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump said in a White House address on Thursday that the US electoral system had been dangerously exposed and urged lawmakers to adopt new restrictions on voting, despite scant appetite for the measures even within his Republican Party.

The US president also said he would declassify intelligence that purportedly shows that China had illicitly acquired 220 million voter files.

"The relevant claims made by the US side are pure fabrications and malicious smears that have long since been proven to be groundless statements," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a news conference when asked about Trump's latest claims.

"China has... no interest in the US election and has never interfered in it," Lin said.

"The international community sees very clearly who it is that habitually interferes in the internal affairs of other countries."

"We urge the US side to reflect on its own actions, stop baselessly smearing China, refrain from making an issue of China in its elections, and do more to benefit China-US relations," he added.

Trump's claim that the 2020 election was "rigged" has never been substantiated. More than 60 lawsuits produced no ruling establishing fraud capable of changing the outcome, while recounts, audits and his own Justice Department found none.

AFP

ChinaTrumpUSelectionmeddling'pure fabrications'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A man walks next to a symbolic mockup of an Iranian missile and an Iranian flag at Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran, July 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Iranians suffer new uncertainty and anxiety as US steps up attacks
WORLD
8 mins ago
A journalist works as a screen displays U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump puts election security at center of Republicans' midterm fight
WORLD
40 mins ago
China's Moonshot unveils world's largest open AI model, closing in on US rivals
INNOVATION
43 mins ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS
Three things to know about Trump's election fraud allegations
WORLD
1 hour ago
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide along Wujiang river in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, Chongqing, China July 17, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Landslide buries residents in southwest China's Chongqing
CHINA
1 hour ago
Shein previously raised prices in the US at the end of April in response to small-parcel tariffs. Photo by REUTERS
Shein secures nod from Hong Kong listing committee for IPO, sources say
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China's FX regulator says fresh QDII quota allocation underway
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Screens inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House display U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, except for ABC and NBC, who chose to not air the address live on their primary platforms, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
ABC, NBC, CNN do not air Trump's election-security speech live on primary channels
WORLD
3 hours ago
Smoke rises following a strike at an unknown location during what the U.S. military says is its latest wave of strikes on Iran, hitting "Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities," in this still image taken from handout video released July 16, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
Iran launches fresh attacks after sixth day of US strikes
WORLD
3 hours ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen likely to weaken past 170 before Japan's growth bet pays off, RSM's Brusuelas says
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
22 hours ago
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.