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WORLD

Iran launches fresh attacks after sixth day of US strikes

WORLD
42 mins ago
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Smoke rises following a strike at an unknown location during what the U.S. military says is its latest wave of strikes on Iran, hitting "Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities," in this still image taken from handout video released July 16, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises following a strike at an unknown location during what the U.S. military says is its latest wave of strikes on Iran, hitting "Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities," in this still image taken from handout video released July 16, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

Iran said it launched fresh attacks on U.S. facilities in the Gulf on Friday after a sixth consecutive night of U.S. strikes on Iranian military facilities, as last month's truce descended into daily attacks and counterattacks.

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The U.S. military said it completed another night of strikes on Iran "to further degrade Iranian military capabilities", including on Qeshm Island and near Bandar Abbas, home to Iran's largest port and key navy and Revolutionary Guards facilities.

"U.S. forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

Iran has fired missiles and drones at U.S. military bases in neighbouring states, including an air base in Jordan.

In the early hours of Friday, Iran's military said it had attacked U.S. facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. Several explosion-like sounds were heard in the Qatari capital Doha, according to a witness, and the Ministry of the Interior said a child was injured by shrapnel.

Iranian media reported that five bridges were hit in the latest round of U.S. strikes, as well as the train station in coastal Bandar Khamir and Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran.

Seven people were killed in U.S. attacks on bridges in Bandar Khamir, a port city in southern Iran, state news agency IRNA reported.

Reuters ​could not immediately verify the reports.

SHIPPING HALTED AGAIN IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

The escalation has once again largely halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important shipping route for oil and gas, pushing up global energy prices.

Tehran resumed its blockade of the strait and Washington again blockaded Iranian ports from Wednesday.

Iran has signalled it could prod its Houthi allies in Yemen to close another key strait: the Bab al-Mandeb at the mouth of the Red Sea, sources told Reuters, if Washington attacks Iran's infrastructure.

Iran last week hit ships moving through a corridor in the strait. Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, told a briefing on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump would not "sit by and allow these active acts of terrorism to take place in the strait without ensuring Iran pays consequences for that."

But she added the president was "always open to diplomacy at the very same time."

Iranian sources told Reuters that Iran's aim was to establish its authority over the strait, although Tehran was not keen on an escalation that would torpedo June's memorandum of understanding, which it still regards as giving it most of what it sought.

Within Iran, the renewed bombing has unnerved residents.

"Living with this fear that war could start again is very exhausting. You cannot live like this... Personally, I want diplomacy to prevail," Mahlegha, 46, a government employee, told Reuters from Tehran.

IRAN KEEPS GRIP ON STRAIT

Iran wants all ships using the Strait of Hormuz to travel through a channel close to its shores, and intends to charge passage fees at the end of a 60-day negotiation period set in last month's memorandum.

Washington had encouraged ships to use an alternative route to the south, along the Omani coast.

U.S. forces said their airstrikes have hit military targets along the coast to cripple Iran's ability to control the strait. Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said on Thursday this would not work because Iran could strike the strait from anywhere on its territory.

Trump has not ruled out the possibility of using ground forces, including to seize Kharg Island, the site of Iran's main oil export terminal. He has repeated threats to hit Iranian power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran resumes negotiations.

Reuters

Iranfresh attackssixth dayUSstrikes

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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