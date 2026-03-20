Kpop boyband BTS to visit 34 cities in a year for comeback world tour 'ARIRANG'

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Kings of K-pop: What to know about BTS's comeback
19-03-2026 19:53 HKT
In Seoul square of protest and history, BTS fans welcome grand comeback
19-03-2026 14:15 HKT
BTS light stick prices surge ahead of comeback concert
18-03-2026 16:27 HKT
BTS say they're 'just country kids' ahead of comeback mega-gig
17-03-2026 15:46 HKT
Netflix to livestream BTS comeback concert in K-pop mega event
03-02-2026 12:35 HKT
'Come more often!' Mexico leader urges K-pop stars BTS on sold-out tour
27-01-2026 13:11 HKT
Boeing stages partial comeback with flydubai jet order
19-11-2025 17:59 HKT