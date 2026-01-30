logo
As an uncertain 2026 begins, virtual journeys back to 2016 become a trend

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
This combo made with photos taken in 2016, shows Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shaking hands during a debate, a model using a Snapchat filter, Drake presenting an award to Rihanna, Kylie Jenner posing for photos, a person playing Pokemon Go!, and Beyonce performing during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl. (AP Photo)
This combo made with photos taken in 2016, shows Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shaking hands during a debate, a model using a Snapchat filter, Drake presenting an award to Rihanna, Kylie Jenner posing for photos, a person playing Pokemon Go!, and Beyonce performing during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl. (AP Photo)
2026virtual journeys2016trend

MPs attend a parliamentary debate on legislative process for a social media ban on under-15s at the Assemblee Nationale, France's lower house Parliament in Paris on January 26, 2026. Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP
Will the EU ban social media for children in 2026?
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 15:57 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China February 24, 2022. (Reuters/File)
IMF expects China's GDP to grow 4.5 percent this year
MARKET
19-01-2026 21:52 HKT
Gold could hit US$5,000 an ounce in first half of 2026, says HSBC
MARKET
08-01-2026 21:53 HKT
UK home prices seen hitting new highs in 2026 on rate cuts
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
06-01-2026 11:26 HKT
A visitor walks past photos of home electrical appliances at China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. REUTERS
China allocates 62.5 billion yuan for 2026 consumer goods trade-in scheme
MARKET
30-12-2025 19:58 HKT
A complete guide to 2026 public service price hikes
HONG KONG NEWS
29-12-2025 15:51 HKT
An employee works on the production line of electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer Octillion in Hefei, Anhui province, China March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Demand for China's lithium batteries will slump in early 2026, car association head says
MARKET
28-12-2025 18:40 HKT
SpaceX headquarters is shown in Hawthorne, California, U.S. June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
SpaceX to pursue 2026 IPO raising above US$25 billion, source says
TECH & STARTUP
10-12-2025 11:17 HKT
People put cooling gel sheets on their foreheads to cool themselves amid a yellow alert for heat, in Shanghai, China July 4, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China pledges to expand demand with more proactive polices in 2026
MARKET
08-12-2025 14:19 HKT
Dec 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; FIFA president Gianni Infantino presents United States President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
At the 2026 World Cup draw, the winner is ... Donald Trump
WORLD NEWS
06-12-2025 10:08 HKT
Taxis must offer electronic payment from Apr 1, Transport Department says
HONG KONG NEWS
28-01-2026 21:26 HKT
Two Japanese men robbed of 58m yen in Sheung Wan; suspect caught at airport
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
(File Photo)
New seatbelt law applies only to buses registered after Jan 25, says Doreen Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
