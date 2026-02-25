logo
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Mexico president says 'no risk' for 2026 World Cup fans

WORLD
25-02-2026 09:12 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A drone view of Akron Stadium after four soccer matches in Mexico were postponed following violence near Guadalajara triggered by a military operation that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera dead, with FIFA monitoring the situation in the 2026 World Cup host city Zapopan, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A drone view of Akron Stadium after four soccer matches in Mexico were postponed following violence near Guadalajara triggered by a military operation that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera dead, with FIFA monitoring the situation in the 2026 World Cup host city Zapopan, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexicopresidentno risk2026World Cupfans

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
FILE - A mobile screen is reflected on a fan's sunglasses as she plays "Pokemon Go" in Hong Kong, on July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
30 years after Pokemon's release, fans are still trying to collect them all
WORLD
27-02-2026 15:09 HKT
Photo by DAVID SALAZAR / AFP FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures during his visit to the new Concentration Hotel of the Colombian Football Federation in Barranquilla, Colombia, on February 24, 2026.
FIFA boss 'very reassured' about World Cup in Mexico despite violence
WORLD
25-02-2026 17:56 HKT
Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP View of a bullet impact on the window of a police station in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on February 23, 2026, a day after clashes.
Mexico's Jalisco cautiously tries returning to normal after cartel violence
WORLD
24-02-2026 19:48 HKT
An aerial view shows a Border Patrol van parked by the Rio Grande River at Father M. McNaboe Park, where the US government plans to build a US-Mexico border wall, in Laredo, Texas, on February 20, 2026. (Photo by MOISES AVILA / AFP)
Trump set to seize people's homes on Mexico border to build wall
WORLD
24-02-2026 15:13 HKT
A printing worker holds a freshly printed copy of the newspaper PM bearing the headline "U.S. mapped ‘El Mencho’ and Mexico delivered the final blow, Caught between two fires," following the killing of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho,' in a military operation on Sunday, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 22, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Romantic tryst led to Mexican cartel leader's capture, death
WORLD
24-02-2026 11:47 HKT
Mexico launches measles vaccination campaign amid surge in cases. Reuters
In Mexico, at least 28 have died from measles outbreak that started 2025
WORLD
13-02-2026 03:06 HKT
The HKMA utilizes AI to introduce a new anti-fraud music video. It is based on the concept of Kung Fu game and features Arthur Yuen, who faces off against the original fraudster character “Lachachu” (despicable banana in Cantonese) in a battle between good and evil. HKMA
HKMA launches 2026 anti-fraud public education campaign
FINANCE
12-02-2026 22:10 HKT
A drone view shows the Cooperation Manufacturing Plant Aguascalientes (COMPAS), a Nissan and Mercedes?enz joint factory with a 230,000?ehicle capacity, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Liberto Urena
Seeking Mexico foothold, China's BYD and Geely bid to buy car plant
INNOVATION
12-02-2026 19:30 HKT
Delta Airlines passenger jets are pictured outside the newly completed 1.3 million-square foot $4 billion Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Delta Airlines CEO says World Cup tourists welcome in US
WORLD
12-02-2026 10:19 HKT
Photo by - / AFP A member of the security forces stands guard during a rally marking the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution in Tehran on February 11, 2026.
Iran president says will not 'give in to excessive demands'
WORLD
11-02-2026 22:28 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
