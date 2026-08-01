Does memory foam belong in the washing machine? 8 laundry traps that can harm your machine

Doing laundry may seem simple, but one wrong step can damage both your clothes and your washing machine! Experts point out that 9 common laundry habits can seriously harm your machine. Items like memory foam pillows and heavy blankets are absolute no-gos for machine washing. Even something as easily overlooked as leaving zippers open can damage your washer.

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According to Good Housekeeping, cleaning expert Carolyn Forté notes that while modern washing machines are relatively sturdy, seemingly small details like excessive pet hair or loose coins can cause unnecessary strain and even mechanical failure. Additionally, some items, like memory foam pillows and delicate vintage fabrics, simply can't withstand the machine's vigorous agitation and spinning. Always check the care label or manufacturer's instructions if you're unsure. When in doubt, spot cleaning or hand washing is generally safer than machine washing. To avoid damaging clothes and your machine, she lists 9 items and laundry mistakes to avoid:

1. Excessively Dirty Clothes

Towels covered in sand, blankets covered in pet hair, or clothes caked in mud should never go directly into the washer. Large amounts of sand or animal hair can damage the machine and make other clothes dirtier. Before washing, shake off sand outdoors or over a trash can, and use a lint roller to remove most pet hair.

2. Solid Memory Foam Pillows

While memory foam pillows offer great neck support, never wash them in a machine. The agitation and high-speed spinning can destroy the foam's structure. These pillows aren't even suitable for hand washing, as the absorbed weight can cause the foam to tear or deform. Buy a machine-washable pillowcase for regular hygiene instead.

3. Heavy Weighted Blankets or Overly Heavy Blankets

Although some large weighted blankets claim to be machine-washable, always consider your machine's capacity. Most extra-large home washing machines can typically handle 22-24 lbs of mixed laundry. However, if a single blanket weighs 20 lbs, it puts significant strain on the machine. Even if your machine can technically handle 20 lbs, try not to wash weighted blankets exceeding 15 lbs.

4. Items Labeled "Dry Clean Only"

Always check the care label before washing. Machine washing items labeled "dry clean only" can cause shrinkage, color bleeding, or damage. Delicate fabrics like silk, cashmere, leather, beaded garments, and formal wear like suits and evening gowns usually require dry cleaning.

5. Vintage and Delicate Garments

Vintage clothing or modern garments made from delicate fabrics like silk, cashmere, suede, or lace should not be machine washed. These should be hand-washed in cold water with mild detergent or taken to a professional dry cleaner. Pleated skirts, leather clothing, and items with jewels, sequins, leather patches, or delicate trims are also strongly recommended for dry cleaning.

6. Unzipped Garments

Before putting jeans, jackets, or bedding in the washer, ensure all zippers are fully closed. Unzipped teeth can easily snag other items during agitation, causing tears and damage. Also, when using mesh laundry bags, make sure their zippers are properly closed.

7. Items Left in Pockets

Always check all pockets for forgotten items like coins, keys, tissues, receipts, or lip balm. Lip balm and tissues will disintegrate and stick to clothes, while metal items like coins and keys can damage the washing machine.

8. Leather Clothing

Leather is highly prone to cracking, wrinkling, shrinkage, or deformation when washed or exposed to high heat. Leather jackets, pants, or accessories should be hand washed or spot cleaned as needed.

9. Deep or Brightly Colored Items Prone to Bleeding

Some dyes, especially reds and oranges, can bleed easily, particularly on new, unwashed items. Washing them with other clothes can result in everything being stained. If you're worried about colors bleeding, the safest approach is to hand wash them separately.

Source: Good Housekeeping



