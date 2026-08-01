4 foods with more vitamin C than oranges

To supplement Vitamin C, you don't just have to eat oranges. Experts have identified 4 lesser-known fruits and vegetables with even higher Vitamin C content. One of them also offers remarkable benefits for cancer prevention, constipation relief, and blood sugar control.

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According to The Daily Meal, Vitamin C is crucial for health. It boosts the immune system by enhancing white blood cell activity and is essential for collagen synthesis. It also improves iron absorption (preventing anemia) and acts as a powerful antioxidant, neutralizing harmful free radicals to prevent chronic diseases like cancer. The Mayo Clinic recommends 75mg of Vitamin C daily for women and 90mg for men. While oranges (one medium orange has about 70mg) are a common source, these 4 foods have even higher Vitamin C content:

1. Pineapple

One cup of pineapple chunks contains approximately 87.42mg of Vitamin C, meeting a woman's daily requirement. Pineapple is also renowned for its bromelain content. According to Biomedical Reports, this enzyme breaks down proteins, aids digestion, and reduces inflammation, often used to reduce swelling after dental procedures or sports injuries. A 2023 study in Frontiers in Oncologyalso found that bromelain may block pathways that promote cancer cell development.

2. Strawberries

One cup of strawberries contains about 89mg of Vitamin C – roughly 19mg more than an orange. They are excellent for immunity. Strawberries are also rich in dietary fiber, which helps regulate blood sugar. Additionally, they contain malic acid, which can help break down and remove surface stains from teeth, providing a natural whitening effect.

3. Broccoli

One cup of cooked broccoli contains approximately 100mg of Vitamin C – about 30mg more than an orange. Broccoli is also rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin K, iron, calcium, and antioxidants. Studies show Vitamin K and calcium are vital for bone health, while Vitamin A benefits eye health. Besides stir-frying with garlic or beef, a creamy broccoli cheese soup is a great healthy option when the weather turns cool.

4. Brussels Sprouts

One 85-gram serving of raw Brussels sprouts contains a remarkable 122mg of Vitamin C – nearly double that of an orange. They are rich in Vitamin K and sulfur compounds that help prevent DNA damage, reducing cancer risk. Their high dietary fiber and alpha-lipoic acid content help control blood sugar levels, preventing type 2 diabetes. Their high fiber content also promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation.

What is Vitamin C and How Much Should You Take?

According to Queen Mary Hospital's Nutrition Department, Vitamin C's main roles include protecting cells from free radical damage, maintaining healthy bones, teeth, and blood vessels, supporting collagen formation, and aiding iron absorption.

Recommended Intake (US DRI): 75mg/day (women), 90mg/day (men). A diet rich in fruits and vegetables naturally enhances immunity and prevents disease.

Water-Soluble: Excess Vitamin C is excreted in urine. To boost immunity short-term, you can try 1000mg daily. However, the gut regulates absorption; high-dose supplements may increase urinary oxalate excretion or cause gastrointestinal discomfort. The recommended upper limit is 2000mg.

Vitamin C in fruits and vegetables is lost through exposure to air, heat, and freezing. Therefore, consume them fresh or lightly stir-fried whenever possible. Fortified foods/drinks (like breakfast cereals or juices) can also help increase intake.



