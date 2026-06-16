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WELLNESS

Tech worker's eyesight permanently damaged by retinopathy after years of takeout diet

WELLNESS
36 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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A man in his 30s working in the technology industry in Taiwan had poor eating habits, relying on takeout food. One day at work, he suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. An emergency blood sugar test revealed his glucose level was over 800 mg/dL (normal fasting blood sugar is generally below 5.6 mmol/L or approx. 100 mg/dL). His condition was critical, requiring immediate admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After regaining consciousness, the man was shocked to find his vision filled with large floaters. A thorough eye examination revealed that the blood vessels in his eyes had burst, and the vitreous cavity was filled with blood clots.

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High Blood Sugar-Induced Retinopathy – Vision Difficult to Fully Restore

Taiwanese ophthalmologist Dr. Chung Pui-ching revealed on the health program Small Universe Big Bang that the single man, due to a busy work schedule often ending late at night, relied on takeout for every meal for convenience. He frequently ordered braised dishes, fried foods, and always paired them with sugary hand-shaken beverages or sodas.

Chung explained that the patient's condition was caused by long-term, extremely high blood sugar leading to "diabetic retinopathy." This resulted in abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina, followed by rupture and hemorrhage. Although the patient subsequently received intravitreal injections and surgery, his retina had already been damaged by severe inflammation, appearing uneven with bumpy, textured surfaces. His vision ultimately could not fully return to normal levels.

Chung emphasized: "The food you eat has a tremendous impact on your overall health and your eyesight." Besides the well-known hidden danger of sugary drinks, there are three other types of everyday foods that can severely damage eye health. The public must remain vigilant.

Top 3 Foods That Seriously Damage the Eyes

1. Non-Dairy Creamer (Trans Fats):

The first category is tea beverage additives like non-dairy creamer, which contains trans fats. Chung points out that excessive trans fat intake triggers the body's inflammatory response and significantly increases low-density lipoprotein (LDL or "bad cholesterol") in the blood. This not only significantly raises the risk of vascular disease throughout the body and in the retina, but current medical research also links it to an increased incidence of macular degeneration.

2. Pastries and Flaky Desserts (Free Radicals):

The second category is pastries with flaky crusts. The doctor explains that to achieve a crisp, flaky texture, baked goods often contain shortening, a hydrogenated refined oil. The processing of this oil itself produces free radicals. When these refined oils undergo further high-temperature baking, they generate a second wave of free radicals, exacerbating the body's oxidative stress. This dramatically increases the risk of "eye stroke" (retinal vascular occlusion) and macular degeneration.

3. Hot Food in Plastic Takeout Containers (Plasticizers):

The third category involves using plastic containers for hot takeout food. Chung reminds that city dwellers often love hot soup, but if it's packaged in plastic bags, containers, or low-quality plastic vessels, the chemical structure can be degraded by heat, leaching plasticizers. Plasticizers are endocrine disruptors (environmental hormones). Besides carrying cancer risks, they directly cause microvascular damage. Even the recently popular paper straws and paper cups, to achieve waterproofing, often have a shiny plastic coating on their surface, which similarly poses the health risk of leaching plasticizers.


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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