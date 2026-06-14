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WELLNESS

Japanese cosplayer shares healthy 28kg weight loss journey over 2 years

WELLNESS
17 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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For anime fans who love cosplay, the willpower to perfectly embody a beloved character can be astonishing. Recently, Japanese cosplayer "Souu" shared a set of before-and-after weight loss comparison photos on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The dramatic transformation, where she looks like a completely different person, quickly became a hot topic online. She revealed that at her heaviest, she weighed 78 kg. She then embarked on a weight loss journey lasting about 1.5 years, successfully losing 28 kg! Recently, she flawlessly cosplayed Chun-Li's Outfit 4 from Street Fighter 6 at her current weight of 50 kg.

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From 78 kg to a 28 kg Loss in 1.5 Years

In Street Fighter 6, Chun-Li is known not only for her powerful fighting skills but also for her muscular, toned, and athletic legs – the essence of the character. Souu admitted that as a mother, weighing 78 kg at her peak, she knew that without change, she could never perfectly present the Chun-Li she envisioned.

She set a long-term plan for herself lasting 1.5 years. She bravely posted old photos of herself at 78 kg, placing them side-by-side with current, finely crafted photos of her cosplaying Chun-Li at 50 kg. In her recent photos, her curved, fit, and healthy-looking figure – especially her remarkably defined waist – proved her efforts were not in vain. After posting, the thread instantly garnered over 40,000 likes, and views quickly surpassed 4 million.

Faced with such an astonishing transformation, the comments section was flooded with praise. Numerous netizens exclaimed, "Oh my god! This is truly amazing!" "Suddenly I'm so motivated to lose weight!" Even professional fitness trainers commented to praise her, saying, "From a professional coach's perspective, this is truly incredible! The crystallization of hard work." Many also asked incredulously, "Wait... is this really the same person?"

Souu Shares 3 Key Diet Control Tips

Many people fail at weight loss because they start with extreme fasting, eventually causing the body to rebel with binge eating. Souu shared that successfully maintaining weight isn't just about exercise; 80% of the key lies in "diet management." Surprisingly, Souu is actually a "big eater" who previously preferred "high-salt, strong-flavored" foods. To avoid discomfort and resistance from suddenly changing her eating habits, she developed a "step-by-step" diet plan, successfully losing weight healthily without starving:

  1. Cut Refined Carbs from Main Meals: She decisively cut refined carbs like white bread and white rice. For every meal, she replaced white rice with high-fiber, low-GI (low glycemic index) "brown rice," which provides satiety without easily storing fat.
  2. Switch to High-Protein, Low-Fat Side Dishes: She completely abandoned her previous high-oil, high-salt cooking methods. She gradually adjusted her daily diet to focus on high-protein, low-fat meats and seafood to provide the nutrients needed for muscle growth.
  3. Adjust Eating Order – Eat Vegetables First: This was a super important step according to Souu. She established the iron rule to "eat vegetables first" during meals and deliberately increased vegetable intake at every meal. The dietary fiber fills the stomach first, significantly reducing the intake of subsequent high-calorie foods, achieving effortless calorie control.



 

Source: X (formerly Twitter), compiled data


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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