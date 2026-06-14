Korean scientists develop drug-free depression treatment: Smart contact lenses that boost serotonin

A Korean research team has developed "smart contact lenses" that, when worn for just 30 minutes daily, increase serotonin (the brain's "happy hormone") by 47%. This technology treats depression by delivering electrical signals through the retina, which directly stimulates the brain's emotional centers, eliminating the need for medication. Experiments also showed zero corneal damage and no side effects.

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Can Wearing Contacts Treat Depression? Comparable to Antidepressants?

Current depression treatments mainly rely on medication or stimulating brain regions related to emotion. A new study published in Cell Reports Physical Science reveals that scientist Jang-Ung Park and his team at Yonsei University have developed specialized contact lenses. Leveraging the neural connection between the eyes and the brain, they use a non-invasive method to stimulate the emotion-control centers. Wearing them for just 30 minutes increased serotonin levels by 47%.

Animal Experiments Show Effectiveness: Just 30 Minutes of Wear Boosts Serotonin by 47%

The researchers designed flexible, transparent contact lenses with electrodes made of ultra-thin layers of gallium oxide and platinum. They then tested the lenses on mice with depression. The mice wore the specialized lenses for 30 minutes daily for three consecutive weeks. The results showed:

Serotonin levels increased by 47%.

Corticosterone (stress hormone) levels decreased by 48%.

Reduced markers of brain inflammation.

Restored neural connections between the hippocampus and the prefrontal cortex.

The treatment alleviated depressive symptoms in all the mice. The daily 30-minute transcranial electrical stimulation (using interference current), applied for three weeks, improved the mice's behavior, brain activity, and biological markers.

The Retina: A Gateway to the Brain

This specialized contact lens utilizes the connection between the eyes and the brain, using the retina as a pathway to the brain's emotion-regulating regions. The research highlights three therapeutic principles:

Retinal Pathway: Because the retina is anatomically an extension of the brain, researchers used it as a "portal" to stimulate brain regions associated with emotion. Temporal Interference: The lenses generate two sets of electrical signals that only interact at their intersection point. This allows precise stimulation of deep brain regions without affecting the eye's surface. Restoring Connections: The therapy restored neural connections between the hippocampus and the prefrontal cortex, a connection that typically degrades during depression.

Comparable to Prozac: Significant Potential for Future Treatment

The study report indicates that the efficacy of these smart contact lenses is comparable to the antidepressant medication fluoxetine (Prozac). The research team suggests that this drug-free, wearable technology has immense potential and could transform the treatment of depression and other brain disorders. However, rigorous clinical evaluation is required before the product can be marketed. The next steps will involve wireless optimization, long-term safety testing in large animals, and research into personalized stimulation protocols.











Source: Cell Reports Physical Science



