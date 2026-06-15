Why ear-picking is addictive and dangerous: ENT doctor explains the vicious cycle of itch and damage

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by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
You know you shouldn't pick your ears, but you still can't stop? An ENT (ear, nose, and throat) doctor points out that he sees patients with inflammation from excessive ear picking almost daily, with severe cases requiring hospitalization. Is ear picking truly addictive?
According to Japanese media reports, ENT doctor Dr. Rintaro Otoshi states that research has found that scratching the ear stimulates the brain's "reward system" – the same area activated when enjoying delicious food or receiving money. Simultaneously, the scratching process inhibits the pain perception area in the brain. Therefore, using a force that is "slightly painful" paradoxically feels the most comfortable. However, "itching" is actually the body's signal saying "don't touch." Once you scratch, the healing tissue gets damaged again, creating a vicious cycle.
The ear canal has an automatic cleaning function. The skin deep inside the outer ear canal acts like a conveyor belt, slowly pushing out old keratin (earwax) outward. Actions like talking or chewing also help expel earwax. Therefore, under normal circumstances, there is no need to scratch the ears at all. Only when the ear canal is narrow or earwax buildup causes a blockage should an ENT doctor be consulted.
The American Academy of Otolaryngology once issued earwax "care guidelines," urging people: "Don't put anything smaller than your elbow into your ear." Cotton swabs, hairpins, earplugs, toothpicks, and similar items can damage the ear, leading to ear canal tears, eardrum perforation, or dislocation of the hearing bones (ossicles).
Otoshi analyzes that ear picking can cause the following adverse effects:
When your ears occasionally itch, first try to tolerate it. If the itching persists, apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly at the ear canal opening, being careful not to spread it inside. Follow these 3 points to properly care for your ears:
Source: President Online