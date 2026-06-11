31 y/o Korean star Ji Ye-eun reveals thyroid cancer diagnosis

31-year-old South Korean actress Ji Ye-eun, well-known for hosting programs like Running Man, suddenly suspended all her entertainment activities last year, announcing her temporary departure from Running Man. At the time, she only cited health issues, worrying many fans. Recently, she publicly revealed the truth for the first time on the program Yoo Jae-suk's Pension Rules, disclosing that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last year, and that she had quite a few cancer cells in her body.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer, Suspended from Running Man

Ji had a bright performance on variety shows in recent years. Last August, she twice suspended her entertainment activities due to health issues. At the time, her agency only stated discreetly that she was "focusing on recuperating her health, taking a 3-week break," without revealing specific details. A year later, Ji appeared on the newest program Yoo’s Pension Rules and publicly disclosed the truth about her thyroid cancer diagnosis for the first time.

On the show, Ji, along with Yoo, Lee Kwang-soo, and Byun Woo-seok, prepared a barbecue party for guests. Yoo Jae-suk proactively expressed concern for her health, asking, "Are you completely recovered now?" Ji Ye-eun nodded, saying she was fully recovered. Yoo Jae-suk said with relief, "You can't tell at all from your appearance (that you were sick)."

Ji Ye-eun then recounted the perilous situation: "The doctor said that if it had been just 0.1cm more, there would have been a risk of cancer metastasis." She frankly said that she actually had quite a few cancer cells in her body. Regarding the timely treatment and successful recovery, Ji said, "It's really a relief."

Yoo Jae-suk's Heartfelt Response Moves Everyone to Tears

During the campfire gathering that evening, Yoo suggested, "Everyone can throw into this fire whatever they want to let go of, or you can make a wish." Overwhelmed by the atmosphere, Ji couldn't hold back her tears.

Yoo then said warmly: "Fans who've seen the news probably know that Ji was previously unwell. But we are very thankful that she has recovered her health and that we can all gather here today. Thank you so much." This warm response caused Ji to weep with emotion.

5 Major Signs of Thyroid Cancer: Hoarseness and Neck Lumps Require Attention

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, the thyroid gland is located at the front of the neck, below the throat. It is a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland responsible for secreting thyroid hormones that regulate metabolism, blood sugar, heart rate, and kidney function. When thyroid cells grow abnormally and old cells fail to die, they accumulate, forming a cancerous tumor. The disease onset is very slow, taking years from cancer cell appearance to clinical manifestation. Because of this, patients may experience recurrence years later, hence regular follow-up is necessary.

Early symptoms of thyroid cancer are often subtle and may be ignored or mistaken for other diseases. Common symptoms include:

A painless lump felt on the front of the neck that gradually enlarges

Persistently hoarse voice

Neck or throat pain, sometimes radiating to the ears

Difficulty swallowing or breathing, a feeling of pressure

Persistent cough without other signs of a cold

6 Risk Factors for Thyroid Cancer: Low Iodine Intake Increases Risk

The Hospital Authority notes that thyroid cancer may be associated with the following factors:

Past exposure to high doses of radiation: e.g., head/neck X-rays or radiation therapy in childhood, or living in an environment with high radiation density. Following past nuclear power plant radiation leaks abroad, thyroid cancer rates were particularly high in those areas.

Family history: Those with a family history of thyroid tumor, familial medullary thyroid cancer, multiple endocrine neoplasia, or hereditary colorectal polyps have a higher risk.

Personal medical history: Those who have previously had thyroid tumors or benign thyroid nodules also have a higher risk.

Sex: Women have a higher chance of developing thyroid cancer than men.

Diet: Iodine deficiency in the diet may also increase the risk.

Age: Many thyroid cancer patients are over 40.

The exact causes of thyroid cancer remain unknown, so specific prevention methods are not yet established. If a family member has had thyroid cancer or thyroid abnormalities, be particularly vigilant. It's best to self-examine the neck every six months and undergo regular ultrasound examinations.



