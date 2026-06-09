Japanese magazine ranks 5 instant cooling sprays: Here's the ones worth getting

During the scorching summer, outdoor activities are hard to avoid. Walking into an air-conditioned room from the hot street, we all want to cool down instantly. Cooling body mists have become a popular portable solution. Japanese consumer magazine MONOQLO recently tested 5 popular cooling body mists on the market, scoring them comprehensively based on "cooling effect," "sensation of coolness," and "ease of use." Three products received an A-grade rating, with one being praised as delivering an "ice sauna" experience.

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Japanese Magazine MONOQLO Tests 5 Popular Products – 3 Receive A-Grade

Cooling body mists can locally cool the body, providing instant refreshment even on the commute. The spray design is also very portable. The MONOQLO testing team used thermal imaging cameras in a laboratory to record changes in body surface temperature before and after spraying. They also had testers assess the sensation of coolness and evaluated ease of use, including factors like spray pattern and the ability to spray upside down. Here are the results for 5 cooling body mists:

Ranking of 5 Cooling Body Mists Tested by MONOQLO (from lowest to highest score within the list):

4th Place (tie) – B-Grade (3.33 points): Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Heatstroke Countermeasure Kinkin Body Spray (¥674 JPY / approx. HK$37)

4th Place (tie) – B-Grade (3.33 points): Icy King Super Cool Body Mist (¥598 JPY / approx. HK$33)

2nd Place (tie) – A-Grade (3.67 points): Oxy Deo Shower Non Fragrance (¥498 JPY / approx. HK$27)

2nd Place (tie) – A-Grade (3.67 points): Biore Cooling Body Mist Unscented (¥710 JPY / approx. HK$39)

1st Place – A-Grade (4.00 points): Gatsby Crazy Cool Body Mist Ice Ocean (¥498 JPY / approx. HK$27) – Best Buy Award

What Are the Advantages of the Best Buy Cooling Body Mist?

Among the products tested, the Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Heatstroke Countermeasure Kinkin Body Spray ranked last. Testers could not confirm a significant drop in body surface temperature, though a certain cooling sensation was still felt. Its upside-down usability was good.

The Biore Cooling Body Mist Unscented and Oxy Deo Shower Non Fragrance tied for second place. Testers noted that the Biore mist did cause body surface temperature to drop. Its mist is extremely fine and evenly dispersed, and it can be sprayed upside down. However, the sensation of coolness on the skin was less pronounced, making it suitable for users who prioritize actual temperature drop rather than intense tactile cold.

Regarding the Oxy product, it contains fine powder, leaving skin smooth after spraying. The change in body surface temperature before and after use was small, but the sensation of coolness was clear. It can also be sprayed upside down, suitable for those who prefer a dry touch.

The 1st place winner is the Gatsby Crazy Cool Body Mist Ice Ocean, receiving the "Best Buy" title. Testers stated that one spray delivers an intense cooling sensation. The cool mist effect feels like an "ice sauna," effectively relieving the oppressive heat under the blazing sun. It can also be sprayed upside down for easy portability.







Source: Japanese Magazine MONOQLO



