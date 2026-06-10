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WELLNESS

Heart disease treatment subsidies: Up to HK$30,000 for angioplasty surgery and free cardiac ultrasound for eligible residents

WELLNESS
32 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Heart disease is one of Hong Kong's top three fatal diseases. With ongoing constraints on public medical resources and long waiting times for non-emergency surgeries in public hospitals, some grassroots heart patients may miss the optimal treatment window due to financial pressure. To alleviate this burden, the Warm Heart Initiative Charity Foundation and Canossa Hospital have launched the "Angioplasty Surgery Subsidy Scheme." Eligible individuals can receive up to HK$30,000 in subsidies. Additionally, a "Free Cardiac Ultrasound Screening" with 100 quotas is being offered.

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The "Angioplasty Surgery Subsidy Scheme" is now open for applications. Quotas are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

100 Surgery Subsidy Quotas

Each year, 85,100 people in Hong Kong are discharged from hospitals or die due to heart disease. Among the 7,258 fatalities, over half (56.6%) died from coronary heart disease . The waiting time for new cases in public hospital internal medicine outpatient clinics can be as long as 94 weeks, and general emergency room waits are 1 to 3 hours, making timely treatment difficult for grassroots patients.
To relieve pressure on the public healthcare system and reduce financial burden, the Warm Heart Initiative Charity Foundation and Canossa Hospital have launched the "Angioplasty Surgery Subsidy" :

  • Each eligible patient can receive up to HK$30,000 in subsidies, expected to benefit 100 people.
  • The first round was held in April this year; the second round will commence in August, offering another 100 quotas on a first-come, first-served basis.

Subsidy Amounts

Dr. Wong Man-ho, convenor of the screening program, pointed out that free cardiac ultrasound scans can effectively assess heart structure and detect valvular pathologies early. Timely surgery for valvular heart disease significantly improves survival rates and greatly reduces the risk of death and heart failure caused by heart problems .
The foundation has also donated HK$1.4 million to Canossa Hospital to subsidize angioplasty surgeries for coronary heart disease patients, expected to benefit 100 patients and relieve pressure on the public healthcare system.
Eligible coronary heart disease patients will receive subsidies based on the number of stents implanted during surgery:

  • 1 stent: Up to HK$14,000
    • Estimated cost after subsidy: approx. HK74,000
  • 2 stents: Up to HK$20,000
    • Estimated cost after subsidy: approx.HK95,000
  • 3 stents: Up to HK$30,000
    • Estimated cost after subsidy: approx.HK105,000
  • 4 stents or more: Up to HK$30,000 

Eligibility Requirements

Surgeries will be performed at Canossa Hospital, 1 Old Peak Road. Applications are open now. Eligibility requirements are as follows :

  • Must be a Hong Kong Permanent Resident.
  • Must possess a Coronary Intervention Procedure Notification Letter issued by a hospital under the Hospital Authority.
  • Must have been diagnosed by a Hospital Authority doctor recommending coronary intervention or related coronary artery interventional treatment.

Registration Method

Eligible individuals can register starting today. Treatment can be arranged in as little as one week :

  1. Submit Application: Fill out the online form or download the form and email it to the foundation. Approval takes about 1-2 working days.
  2. Contact by Specialist: After successful approval, a specialist will contact you to arrange a doctor's consultation.
  3. Schedule Surgery: After consultation with the doctor, surgery will be scheduled at Canossa Hospital.

Inquiry Phone Number: 3480 9630 

Free Cardiac Ultrasound Screening | 100 Free Quotas & Screening Items

The second subsidy program, "Free Cardiac Ultrasound Screening," jointly launched by the Warm Heart Initiative Charity Foundation and Canossa Hospital, offers 100 free quotas on a first-come, first-served basis .
Through free screenings, the foundation hopes to identify seniors with undiagnosed heart disease. If participants in the community screening are found to have three major heart problems (coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, valvular heart disease), they can receive free referrals to government hospitals and other medical institutions .

Screening Items Include:

  • Cardiac Ultrasound
  • Blood Tests (Blood Sugar, Cholesterol)
  • Blood Pressure Measurement
  • Electrocardiogram (ECG)
  • Atrial Fibrillation Detection
  • Urinalysis (Urine Protein Index) 

Eligibility Requirements

Applications are open from now until December 31, 2026. Eligibility requirements are as follows :

  • Participants must be aged 65 or above.
  • Must not have been previously diagnosed with "Three Highs" (High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, High Blood Sugar).
  • Must not have been previously diagnosed with any heart disease.
  • Participants must be Hong Kong Permanent Residents.

The following categories of people are NOT eligible for subsidies:

  • Individual applicants
  • Private organization applicants
  • Those already diagnosed with heart disease
  • Those already being followed up by a cardiologist and the Hospital Authority .

Registration Method

Eligible individuals can register from now until December 31, 2026, through the following methods :

  1. Submit Application: Fill out the online form or download the form and email it to the foundation.
  2. Contact Methods: Contact the foundation during office hours (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm):
    • WhatsApp: 6842-7908
    • Inquiry Phone Number: 3480 9630



 

Source: Warm Heart Initiative Website


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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