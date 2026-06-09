logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Microwaves can become breeding ground for bacteria: Expert shares cleaning tips to prevent this

WELLNESS
44 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

We use microwaves frequently, but when was the last time you cleaned yours? Experts warn that if left uncleaned for extended periods, microwaves not only develop unpleasant odors and heat food unevenly, but food residue can also become a breeding ground for bacteria. To easily remove grease, an expert shares a 5-step natural steam cleaning method that quickly dissolves even the most stubborn buildup, while simultaneously deodorizing and disinfecting.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Expert's 5-Step Natural Steam Cleaning Method for Microwaves 

According to foreign media EatingWell, microwaves are surprisingly prone to trapping dirt and grime. Food splatters and steam accumulate with every use. If not cleaned promptly, once stains harden, they not only cause unpleasant odors but also lead to uneven heating. Katie, founder of a cleaning service company, warns that continuously accumulating food residue, besides affecting microwave performance, can breed bacteria. To ensure the safety of your family's food, she shares a natural steam cleaning trick. Just follow these 5 simple steps for fast stain removal and disinfection:

Natural Steam Method for Cleaning a Microwave

Items to Prepare:

  • Microfiber cloth
  • Microwave-safe bowl or cup
  • Water
  • Lemon
  • Vinegar

Steps:

  1. Pour liquid into a microwave-safe bowl or cup: You can choose water, lemon water, or vinegar. While vinegar has the strongest dissolving power for stains, its smell is stronger. If you dislike the smell of vinegar, dilute it with water or use lemon water instead. Vinegar itself is not a disinfectant; this method relies on the subsequent steam to kill bacteria.
  2. Place the bowl with liquid into the microwave. Heat until boiling, then let the microwave sit with the steam inside for at least 3 minutes, until you see the microwave window completely fogged up. This充分利用 (fully utilizes) the cleaning power of high-temperature steam to soften stubborn grime and food residue.
  3. After letting it sit to soften the grime, carefully remove the hot cup or bowl and pour out the liquid.
  4. Use a microfiber cloth to wipe the inside of the microwave. Be sure to wipe the ceiling (top interior) of the microwave, as this is where food most easily splatters. Besides the interior, don't forget to wipe exterior high-touch points like the handle and buttons, which also easily accumulate grease and bacteria. During this process, avoid using harsh chemical cleaners.
  5. If the microwave has a removable glass turntable plate, take it out, wash it thoroughly with dish soap (like washing regular dishes), dry it, and then put it back into the microwave.

4 Tips for Microwave Cleaning

Experts emphasize the importance of simple cleaning weekly and deep cleaning monthly. You can also use the following 4 tips to reduce grime buildup:

  • Quickly wipe the interior after each use to prevent the next meal from absorbing the previous meal's odors.
  • Clean food residue before it hardens and dries – this is the most time and effort-efficient method.
  • Even if surfaces look clean, regularly check corners for dirt accumulation.
  • Use a microwave-safe food cover or lid to cover food during heating to prevent splattering. Avoid using plastic lids that are not heat-resistant.




 

Source: EatingWell


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Popular influencer Dan Thy diagnosed with leukemia: Unhealthy lifestyle to blame
WELLNESS
43 mins ago
Japanese magazine ranks 5 instant cooling sprays: Here's the ones worth getting
WELLNESS
43 mins ago
Doctor warns of 5 everyday aromatic dangers from incense to cheap perfume
WELLNESS
08-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Improper storage of opened luncheon meat can lead to bacterial growth
WELLNESS
08-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Experts warn of electrolyte imbalance risk after heavy sweating
WELLNESS
08-06-2026 12:00 HKT
100 y/o biologist David Attenborough shares 4 longevity habits
WELLNESS
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Charmaine Sheh reveals her ultimate anti-aging secret: Daily masking
WELLNESS
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Vinegar isn't a universal cleaner: Experts list 8 items you should never clean with vinegar
WELLNESS
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Washing blueberries with shell powder raises health concerns
WELLNESS
06-06-2026 12:00 HKT
HK ICU doctor saves passenger on flight to Japan, revealing his triple identity
WELLNESS
06-06-2026 12:00 HKT
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO issues first Black Rainstorm Warning of the year at 8.35pm
NEWS
15 hours ago
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
08-06-2026 02:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.