Doctor warns of 5 everyday aromatic dangers from incense to cheap perfume

Most people know that protecting kidney health involves reducing salt and sugar intake. However, a doctor warns that behind many common pleasant aromas hide volatile organic compounds, phthalates (plasticizers), fixatives, and particulate matter (PM2.5). He lists the top 5 common aromatic traps in daily life that can potentially damage kidney health if inhaled frequently.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Top 5 Aromatic Scents Damaging to Kidneys

Rank 5: Cheap Perfume

A 2021 study published in the journal Environmental Research pointed out that commercially available perfumes and cosmetics often contain phthalates (such as DEP) to lock in fragrance. These substances not only disrupt the endocrine system but are also highly prone to causing damage to the renal tubules when their metabolites are excreted through urine.

Rank 4: Long-Lasting Laundry Detergents and Fabric Softeners

The ability of clothes to retain fragrance for days often relies on chemical fixatives. Research from the University of Washington published in Air Quality, Atmosphere & Health detected various volatile toxic compounds, including aldehydes, in the exhaust air from dryers scented with laundry products. Long-term inhalation of such artificial fragrances can trigger chronic inflammation in the body, thereby increasing the metabolic burden on the kidneys.

Rank 3: Car or Bathroom Air Fresheners

In confined spaces like cars or bathrooms, the concentration of toxins from air fresheners tends to be highest. Research from the University of California, Berkeley, confirmed that many indoor air fresheners contain large amounts of terpenes. When terpenes react with ozone in the air, they generate ultrafine particles and formaldehyde. Long-term exposure to this environment not only harms the respiratory tract but also has significant liver and kidney toxicity.

Rank 2: Incense Sticks (Joss Sticks) and Sandalwood

Many people think "natural" is best, but that's not necessarily true. A long-term follow-up study published in the journal Environment International found that burning incense and agarwood releases high concentrations of PM2.5, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and heavy metals. These particles enter the bloodstream through the alveoli, contributing to vascular hardening and indirectly leading to kidney function decline.

Rank 1: Kitchen Fumes / Cooking Oil Smoke

The tantalizing aroma of high-temperature stir-frying or grilling is actually a product of oil degradation at high heat. According to the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine, kitchen fumes are rich in PAHs. Whether ingested or inhaled, these substances cause severe oxidative stress in the body and are a hidden killer contributing to chronic kidney disease.

Early Symptoms of Kidney Disease / Kidney Failure: Pay Attention to Urine Changes

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, the main functions of the kidneys include excreting metabolic waste, coordinating fluid and electrolyte balance, pH balance, blood pressure regulation, producing the hormone erythropoietin (to stimulate red blood cell production), and helping activate Vitamin D. When kidney function is severely damaged over a long period due to various causes, waste accumulates in the body, leading to multiple functional problems and potentially progressing to chronic kidney failure.

However, early-stage kidney disease and chronic kidney failure often have subtle symptoms. More common symptoms include:

Blood in urine / tea-colored urine (hematuria)

Foamy urine (proteinuria)

Cloudy urine (urinary tract infection)

Burning pain during urination, frequent urination

Difficulty urinating, poor stream

Passing small stones in urine

Increased urination, decreased urine output, nighttime urination (nocturia)

Lower back or abdominal pain

Swelling of ankles or eyelids

High blood pressure

4 High-Risk Groups for Kidney Failure: Severe Cases May Require Dialysis

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, when kidney function is severely damaged over a long period due to various causes, the kidneys' ability to excrete metabolic waste is impaired. Waste accumulates in the body, causing various functional problems and leading to chronic kidney failure.

When reaching the stage of end-stage renal failure, patients require dialysis (or kidney transplantation) to sustain life. Patients with the following conditions are at higher risk for chronic kidney failure:

Diabetes

Glomerulonephritis (including lupus nephritis)

Hypertension

Congenital kidney disease and family history of kidney disease

Sources: Nephrologist Dr. Hong Wing-xiang, Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)



