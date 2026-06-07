Charmaine Sheh reveals her ultimate anti-aging secret: Daily masking

On her 51st birthday, TV Queen Charmaine Sheh Sze-man attended a brand endorsement event, rarely appearing in a low-cut slip dress that elegantly complimented her figure. Her age-defying beauty and smooth, youthful-looking skin have drawn much admiration, with some even praising her skin as looking like she's in her 20s. In a recent interview (on May 24) with the YouTube channel Red Checkout, she generously shared her skincare secrets, revealing one thing she insists on doing every day, demonstrating her incredible dedication.

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Sheh admits that no matter how tired she is, she must do one thing every day: "I put on a face mask every day, no matter how exhausted I am. If I have time, I'll do it morning and night. If I have a lot of time, I'll use three masks in one night. For example: before my shower, after removing my makeup, I put on one; after my shower, I put on a second; then after getting dressed and tidying up, I wash it off. Later, while reading my script, I put on a third, then go to sleep. Of course, these three masks have different functions." Besides diligently applying masks, when asked if she takes any supplements, she replied: "Fish maw. Because I endorse it (said jokingly), stewed with fresh milk. While filming in mainland China before, I ate a bottle every day, and my skin was really good."

Netizens couldn't help but marvel: "I envy how you can use so many masks without getting acne," "No wonder you're so beautiful," "Actually, it's normal for an artist." Ah Sheh has also previously shared her 6 healthy eating habits for body maintenance and detoxification, keeping her beauty as long-lasting as if she'd taken a "preservative." Among them, one food she eats regularly is hailed as a superfood, boasting excellent anti-aging and cancer-prevention properties.

Sheh's 6 Age-Reversing Diet Tips: Often Eats 1 Superfood to Detox and Prevent Cancer

Sheh's skin shows virtually no signs of aging. She frequently shares her maintenance methods on social media, including 6 healthy eating habits that help detoxify and fight aging.

Eat Yellow Dragon Fruit (Pitahaya) Often: Low in calories, rich in Vitamin C, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron, offering anti-aging and skin-whitening effects. The flesh is rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids and crude fiber, promoting intestinal motility, aiding detoxification, and supporting weight loss. Eat Strawberries Often: She eats 8 strawberries daily. Strawberries help reduce wrinkles and age spots. Ranked as a top 10 superfood, they are rich in Vitamin C and polyphenols, helping improve skin health, and may prevent cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Eat Pomegranate Seeds: Rich in vitamins that enhance the body's antioxidant capacity, eliminating free radicals and delaying aging. Contains punicalagin, known for beautifying skin, increasing elasticity, and reducing wrinkles and age spots. Eat Small, Frequent Meals: On a mainland reality show Look at My Life, she didn't diet or fast; instead, she ate 4 meals in 6 hours. She follows the principle of "eat small, frequent meals" (5-6 daily), reducing stomach capacity, feeling full with smaller portions, avoiding weight gain, and eliminating hunger. She also follows the rule "eat until full, not stuffed" to reduce cravings for snacks. Drink 8 Glasses of Water and Bird's Nest Milk Daily: Drinks 8 glasses of water daily for detoxification and hydration. Drinks a glass of warm milk with bird's nest every morning. Bird's nest nourishes Yin and restores vitality, making skin smoother, more elastic, and reducing wrinkles. One Fruit & Veg Day Per Week: She shared on social media that once a week, she eats only clean, whole foods (unprocessed), sometimes going vegan to cleanse her digestive system and beautify her complexion.

Sheh's 6 Skincare Tips: Missing One Step Could Render Efforts Useless

Thorough Makeup Removal: First step to clean skin is thorough makeup removal – she removes her makeup 4 times before cleansing her face. On non-working days, she avoids makeup to reduce burden on her skin, letting it rest and breathe. Complete Moisturization: She masks morning and night. Morning: uses water-based serum/essence masks to hydrate skin for better makeup application. Night: uses thick, collagen-rich masks for enhanced moisturizing. She reminds to apply skincare products in upward strokes to lift and tighten skin. Choose Gentle Cleansers: Recommends "soap-free" cleansers that don't strip the skin's natural oils, helping to protect the skin barrier. Exfoliate Regularly: Dead skin cells can trap oil and bacteria, causing comedones. She recommends using a gentle but effective scrub to exfoliate every two weeks. Prepare Masks for Different Functions: Skin condition varies with weather; one mask can't solve all problems. For example, use cooling, refreshing whitening masks in summer, and moisturizing, collagen-rich masks in winter. Lock in Moisture: Ah Sheh emphasizes that failing to lock in moisture renders previous efforts useless. After cleansing and moisturizing, apply a suitable product according to your skin type to seal in hydration.



