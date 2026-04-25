19 y/o top student who skipped meals to lose weight ends up with advanced pancreatic cancer

A 19-year-old female top student in mainland China, who had a promising future, was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer, suspected to be caused by long-term extreme dieting for weight loss. Doctors gave her only 3 months to live. After enduring 12 chemotherapy sessions, she teetered on the brink of life and death. Fortunately, with her family spending their entire savings and providing unwavering care, she regained her will to fight, declaring resolutely: "After enduring the darkness, I will surely welcome my own view."

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Wang Xiaohui, an 19-year-old cancer-fighting influencer with 40,000 followers on Douyin under the account "Little Apple (Fighting the Monster)," was a Form 6 (senior secondary) student and an outstanding performer in her class before falling ill at 18. She excelled in academics, music, art, and calligraphy. Her life motto was "skills never weigh you down," driving her to constantly pursue excellence. During her school years, she put in more effort than others, earning numerous certificates and eagerly anticipating admission to her dream university to step into a broader world. However, while chasing her dreams, her weight suddenly dropped sharply, accompanied by frequent stomach pain. Initially, when examined at a local hospital, a doctor diagnosed her with gastritis and prescribed Chinese herbal medicine. Her symptoms improved somewhat after a few days, so she didn't pay much attention.

During summer break, she worked a part-time job with friends to lighten her family's financial burden and earn tuition. After returning home from work, her mother noticed she had become very thin and that her menstruation had stopped for a long time. Her mother took her for a thorough check-up, but the results were not good, and she was advised to transfer to a larger hospital immediately. That same day, Wang's mother rushed her to a higher-level hospital and arranged admission. Doctors immediately performed a biopsy. The results confirmed advanced pancreatic cancer. Doctors frankly stated that without timely intervention, she had at most three months to live.

Wang reluctantly had to take a leave of absence from school to undergo treatment. Because her blood calcium levels were too high at the time, they had to be brought under control before chemotherapy could begin. She spent her days in the emergency room on IV fluids. Half a month later, she suddenly became confused and lost consciousness. When she woke up, she was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). At that time, she was too weak to tolerate chemotherapy and was even advised by doctors to give up and go home. Wang's mother was heartbroken but firmly stated that she would never give up on her daughter. She packed their belongings and took her daughter back to their hometown to recuperate.

After leaving Shanghai and returning to her hometown, her condition unexpectedly improved significantly, and she was finally able to start chemotherapy. She endured 12 chemotherapy sessions. During this period, a catheter was implanted leading directly to her heart, with medication flowing into her body 24 hours a day. She experienced various side effects, including nausea, vomiting, severe hair loss, persistent high fever, numbness throughout her body, and shortness of breath. Her weight plummeted to about 35 kg. According to Wang, because her living expenses were limited, she often skipped meals to save money, also thinking it would help her lose weight. This extreme dietary restriction may have quietly taken a toll on her body, ultimately leading to irreversible consequences.

Parents Spent Their Entire Savings to Save Her: "After Enduring Darkness, My View Will Come"

Wang recalled that since falling ill, her mother prepared nutritious meals for her every day, massaged her legs to prevent muscle atrophy, and accompanied her on walks in the corridor when she felt a bit better. Her mother's meticulous care gave her the courage to face the disease. However, the high medical expenses plunged the family into despair. Long-term chemotherapy had exhausted their savings. To keep her alive, her brother delivered food on his scooter from early morning until late at night, rain or shine, and her father worked overtime tirelessly at a factory, trying to earn every possible penny. But even this was a drop in the bucket compared to the enormous medical bills. Wang blamed herself, saying, "I have burdened this family and made them endure hardships and cold stares. The only way to repay them is to pull myself together. I believe that after enduring this darkness, I will surely welcome my own view. Stay strong!"

Pancreatic Cancer Often Diagnosed at Late Stage: 6 Warning Signs

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, pancreatic cancer is an aggressive cancer. Due to the hidden location of malignant tumors, early symptoms are often subtle. Unfortunately, many patients are not diagnosed until the cancer is already advanced, affecting survival rates. The following symptoms may indicate pancreatic cancer:

Persistent upper abdominal pain unrelated to eating, which may radiate to the back

Gastrointestinal disturbances such as loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, and bloating

Jaundice, skin itching, and clay-colored stools

Rapid weight loss

A fixed, hard mass in the upper abdomen

Ascites (fluid accumulation in the abdomen)

How to Effectively Prevent Pancreatic Cancer? 5 Methods to Reduce Risk

The Hospital Authority states that lifestyle modifications can help reduce the risk of developing pancreatic cancer:

Quit smoking: Cigarette smoke contains carcinogens that can damage DNA and disrupt cell growth regulation. Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight increases the risk of pancreatic cancer. If weight loss is needed, a gradual and healthy approach is recommended. Exercise regularly: Moderate physical activity can reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer. Eat a healthy diet: Consuming more fruits, vegetables, and low-animal-fat foods can reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer. Avoid exposure to hazardous chemicals, or use appropriate safety measures when exposure is unavoidable.



