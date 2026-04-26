Infrequent brushing linked to 51% higher dementia risk

Not brushing your teeth enough does more than cause cavities – it directly affects brain health. Research has found that poor oral hygiene not only leads to periodontal disease but also dramatically increases the risk of developing dementia by up to 51% if you brush less than twice a day. Experts share 5 tooth-care tips, including one crucial thing you should never do immediately after brushing.

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According to mainland media Life Times, a study published in the international academic journal Scientific Reports shows that bad habits such as brushing fewer than twice daily, having cavities, and not having regular dental check-ups are all associated with a significantly increased risk of developing dementia. The study results indicate the following four oral health issues are closely linked to dementia risk:

Brushing less than twice a day: Risk increases by 51%

Poor swallowing function: Risk increases by 48.4%

No regular dental check-ups: Risk increases by 45.2%

Having cavities: Risk increases by 32.8%

The researchers remind the public to brush at least twice a day, maintain regular dental check-ups, and treat cavities and other dental diseases promptly to effectively reduce the risk of dementia.

Dr. Li Gung, Chief Physician in the Department of Oral Prevention at the Stomatological Hospital of the Air Force Medical University, explains that the daily chewing movement actually stimulates the carotid artery, promoting blood and oxygen supply to the brain. Once chewing stops, stimulation to the brain also decreases. Long-term chewing impairment leads to weakened brain function, thereby increasing the risk of cognitive impairment. Gao Fangkun, former Director of the Institute of Geriatric Medicine at Beijing Hospital, also points out that oral health indicators are closely related to physical frailty. Multiple studies have confirmed an independent association between periodontal disease and common chronic inflammatory diseases.

A series of studies published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity also emphasize that two major categories of oral problems contribute to systemic frailty:

Deterioration of oral health (fewer teeth, poor oral hygiene, periodontal disease, oral microbial imbalance): accounts for 52%

Deterioration of oral motor function (abnormal chewing function, abnormal bite force, abnormal oral diadochokinesis, abnormal tongue pressure, etc.): accounts for 27%

Experts Share 5 Tooth-Care Tips: Never Rinse Immediately After Brushing

Brushing is the simplest and most effective way to maintain oral hygiene. Experts recommend following these 5 tooth-care tips daily:

5 Tips to Protect Teeth and Brain

Brush at least twice a day: Brush outer surfaces: Hold bristles at a 45-degree angle to both teeth and gums. Brush using small circular motions.

Brush inner surfaces: Maintain a 45-degree angle. Brush downward for upper teeth and upward for lower teeth.

Brush chewing surfaces: Tilt the brush perpendicular to the chewing surface and brush with short back-and-forth vibrations.

Brush inner front surfaces: Hold the brush vertically and use the front bristles to brush in small circular arcs along the tooth contours.

When brushing, don't just brush the outer surfaces (the cheek side); also pay attention to chewing surfaces and the tongue side. Avoid aggressive horizontal scrubbing. Never rinse immediately after brushing: Many people habitually rinse their mouths repeatedly with water immediately after brushing. However, this step may wash away fluoride, the most important protective ingredient in toothpaste. Recommendation: after brushing, simply spit out excess foam and then attend to other chores (like washing your face or combing your hair). During this time, let a thin layer of fluoride remain on the tooth surface to provide ongoing protection. Wait for some time before rinsing. Limit sweets as much as possible: High-sugar diets can trigger various serious oral problems, such as dental caries, gingivitis, and periodontal disease. It is recommended that adults consume no more than 50 grams of free sugars per day, preferably under 25 grams. For infants and toddlers under 2 years old, try to avoid free sugars altogether. Sugary drinks, candy, and processed snacks are primary sources of free sugars. Use dental floss at least once a day: Don't neglect the contact surfaces between teeth, as cavities most commonly occur between adjacent teeth. Use dental floss to remove soft debris from between teeth. Floss thoroughly before rinsing. Flossing can be done with morning and evening brushing; if that's not possible, at least use it once before bed. Get a professional dental cleaning at least once a year: Healthy adults should have dental check-ups every six months to one year and get a professional cleaning at least once a year. Professional scaling by a dentist uses ultrasound to effectively remove tartar and plaque, forming the most important foundation for preventing periodontal disease. It is safe and harmless to the teeth.



