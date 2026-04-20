A Sunday reset: the fitness community empowering Hong Kong’s domestic helpers

On Sunday mornings at Tamar Park, a different kind of rhythm unfolds. Beneath the skyline, groups gather not just to exercise, but to connect, recharge, and reclaim a sense of self.

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The G-Class, a grassroots fitness initiative in Hong Kong, was created specifically for domestic helpers—a community often overlooked when it comes to access to wellness and recreational spaces.

Since its founding in September 2022, the group has grown from a handful of participants into a thriving network of thousands, united by a shared goal of physical and mental well-being.

The idea began simply. Coach Walter Vaz, a former French footballer who moved to Hong Kong to pursue his career and later became a personal trainer, noticed domestic helpers exercising on their own in the background while he trained clients in the park. Their efforts mirrored his routines, but from a distance.

What began as a casual invitation soon evolved into something more meaningful. Recognizing that cost was a barrier for many, Vaz started offering free group sessions, creating an inclusive space where domestic helpers could train together without financial pressure. The only condition was that the group would remain a dedicated space for helpers.

From its early days—when fewer than a dozen people gathered at Tamar Park—the community has steadily expanded. Today, weekly sessions continue to draw participants of all fitness levels, with no cap on attendance.

The group’s online presence has also flourished, with a growing Facebook community that allows members to sign up for sessions and stay connected.

The workouts themselves vary. While fitness remains at the core, the sessions often incorporate different styles, from high-energy cardio to yoga and dance-based classes, supported occasionally by volunteer trainers who contribute their time.

But beyond movement, The G-Class has become something more enduring. It offers a space for friendship, support, and shared experience—a place where participants can momentarily step away from demanding routines and focus on their own well-being.

In a city where domestic helpers play a vital yet often invisible role, the gatherings at Tamar Park offer a quiet reminder that community can be built through the simplest of gestures: an open invitation, a shared space, and the chance to move—together.

Click here for The G-Class’s Facebook page.