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WELLNESS

Mobile game becomes surprising weight loss tool in Taiwan, staves off boredom

WELLNESS
17 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Want to lose weight but find exercise boring? A mobile game that has recently gone viral in Taiwan has unexpectedly become a "weight loss miracle tool"—Pikmin Bloom. It has attracted many people who weren't previously active, with numerous players sharing their successful "walking to lose weight" experiences. One player lost 11 kg in three months. Experts have even noted that some obese patients suddenly started losing weight faster, and the surprising reason was that they began playing a mobile game!

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What is Pikmin Bloom? 

Pikmin Bloom is an AR mobile game developed by Nintendo in collaboration with Niantic, launched globally in 2021. The game has recently exploded in popularity in Taiwan, attracting many older adults and women who don't typically play games. Players walk in the real world to collect different types of Pikmin. Compared to similar games like Pokémon GO, the barrier to entry is extremely low – purely "walking is the gameplay." There's no battling or time-limited events. Players generally believe the key to Pikmin Bloom's popularity is its relaxing, easy-going nature, which has attracted many female players.

How Does Pikmin Bloom Help with Weight Loss? Progress is Linked to Step Count

Pikmin Bloom connects to the phone's health data (Apple HealthKit or Google Fit), automatically tracking steps even when the app is closed. By walking daily, players can obtain seedlings and fruit, raise Pikmin, and plant flowers on the real-world map. The game strongly encourages walking. Many players report easily walking over 10,000 steps daily for the game, without feeling the pain of exercising.

Expert: Increases NEAT Activity and Insulin Sensitivity

Taiwanese weight loss doctor Dr. Cheng Yu-hao posted on Threads that he has noticed some patients' weight suddenly dropping faster in clinic – not because the medication became stronger or their diet stricter, but because they started playing Pikmin Bloom. Dr. Cheng explains that this game requires players to "walk or you can't play," and behind it lies solid medical principles:

  • Increases Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT): Refers to calories burned through non-exercise activities like walking (excluding sleeping and structured workouts). The effect on calorie burning is significant.
  • Improves Insulin Sensitivity: Can enhance cells' response to insulin, stabilizing blood sugar.
  • Improves Fat Mobilization Efficiency: The body more quickly breaks down stored fat and uses it for energy—crucial for fat loss.

The effect is especially noticeable for those using GLP-1 medications (such as weight loss injections). Reduced appetite combined with increased activity directly amplifies weight loss speed. Cheng suggests that when facing a weight loss plateau, "walking a few thousand more steps daily" might be the key.

Players Report Losing 11kg in 3 Months

The Threads post also flooded with "weight loss success" comments, including: "Pikmin Bloom - 7kg in two months," "I've only played Pikmin Bloom for a month and already lost 2kg. I usually have to sit for long hours at work, and Pikmin Bloom gets me moving after work!" One player even claimed to have naturally lost 11kg in just three months of playing.  However, one netizen humorously noted: "Doesn't work for me... because walking outside longer increases my chances of buying snacks (temptations everywhere)."

Of course, weight loss still requires a balanced diet and adequate sleep. But compared to forcing yourself to go to the gym, this "play while you lose weight" approach is clearly more sustainable. Why not start walking a few thousand more steps today?


 

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