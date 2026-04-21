Nutritionist recommends 8 low-potassium fruits for kidney patients

Read More
Lump in throat when swallowing? Understanding globus pharyngeus
20-04-2026 12:00 HKT
Dietitian identifies 2 groups who should avoid raw vegetables
Single mom with breast cancer begs for more time with her son
18-04-2026 12:00 HKT
by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
What fruits can kidney patients eat? A nutritionist has categorized various fruits by their potassium content using a "traffic light" system, specifically recommending 8 "low-potassium" top choices for kidney patients to eat safely. However, one common fruit is strictly forbidden for kidney patients, as it can cause vomiting, convulsions, and even coma.
Nutritionist Lam Lei-sam posted on her Facebook page that for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), especially those in the middle to late stages, managing potassium levels is crucial. When kidney function declines and the body cannot properly excrete excess potassium, it can lead to hyperkalemia (high blood potassium). Severe cases can cause cardiac arrhythmias, muscle weakness, and even be life-threatening.
However, fruits are rich in vitamins and dietary fiber. Completely avoiding them could lead to nutritional deficiencies or constipation. Therefore, she suggests kidney patients use a "traffic light" concept to manage fruit intake based on potassium content per 100 grams:
Fruits in this zone are relatively safe choices for kidney patients. The recommended daily intake is about 2 servings (1 serving ≈ ¾ of a standard bowl or the size of a fist).
Fruits in this zone are permissible but should be limited. If choosing from this zone, reduce portion size by half (approx. half a bowl) or alternate with low-potassium fruits.
Fruits in this zone have very high potassium levels. Kidney patients who need to limit potassium intake should avoid them whenever possible.
Beyond selecting fruit types, Lam also suggests 3 methods to help reduce potassium intake:
She reminds that every kidney patient's condition and blood biochemical values are unique. The safest approach is to bring your blood test reports and consult a specialized dietitian for personalized fruit portion recommendations. With proper choices, kidney patients can protect their kidneys while safely enjoying the sweet flavors of seasonal fruits.
According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, the main functions of the kidneys include excreting metabolic waste, coordinating fluid and electrolyte balance, pH balance, blood pressure regulation, producing erythropoietin (a hormone that stimulates red blood cell production), and helping activate Vitamin D. When kidney function is severely damaged over a long period due to various causes, waste products accumulate in the body, leading to multiple functional problems and potentially developing into chronic kidney failure.
However, early-stage kidney disease and chronic kidney failure often have subtle symptoms. More common symptoms include:
According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, when kidney function is severely damaged over a long period due to various causes, the kidneys' ability to excrete metabolic waste is impaired. Waste accumulates in the body, causing various functional problems and leading to chronic kidney failure.
When reaching the stage of end-stage renal failure, patients require dialysis (or kidney transplantation) to sustain life. Patients with the following conditions are at higher risk for chronic kidney failure:
Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events: