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WELLNESS

Popular Marks & Spencer lobster soup's hidden high-fat, high-sodium trap

WELLNESS
21 hours ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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The Marks & Spencer lobster soup, which has gone viral on Threads for its rich flavor, is highly popular and often sells out quickly whenever restocked. However, precisely because it is "thick enough to be used as a pasta sauce," its calorie and fat content should not be underestimated. Wendy Li Pui-suen, a registered dietitian from "Nutri Life," was interviewed by Sing Tao Headline to analyze the nutritional composition of this lobster soup and share pairing techniques to make it healthy and balanced.

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Li notes that this lobster soup is actually made with a variety of vegetables, including fennel, onions, tomatoes, carrots, and celery, giving it a rich seafood flavor. However, another secret to its rich taste is the addition of a significant amount of cream (constituting 10%), which makes its fat content relatively high. If consumed alone, the calorie count is quite high. Even half a bottle (280 ml), about one bowl's worth, contains as much as 3-4 teaspoons of fat—something those trying to lose weight should pay particular attention to!

Another concern is the high sodium content. Li mentions that half a bottle of the lobster soup contains 98g of sodium, which already exceeds the recommended intake for a single meal and can easily lead to water retention. On the positive side, it contains no artificial additives. According to the product label, per 100g, the soup has 85 kcal, 6.5g of fat, and 1.5g of protein.

Given the soup's higher fat and sodium content, Li shares tips for eating it healthier: "portion control" and "ingredient pairing."

  • Portion Control is Key: Use the entire bottle of lobster soup as a pasta sauce for four servings. This effectively dilutes the fat and sodium content per serving, achieving a more balanced level.
  • Pair with Lean Protein: When cooking the pasta, add some lean protein sources such as shrimp, scallops, other seafood, or chicken.
  • Add High-Fiber Vegetables: Incorporate cherry tomatoes, onions, and other vegetables during cooking to boost nutritional value and make the overall flavor "less salty." This transforms the higher-calorie, higher-fat "sinful" soup into a nutritionally balanced, healthy meal.

Lobster Soup Pasta Recipe: High in Protein and Low in Fat

Gloria Tse Wing-ching, a registered dietitian from "Nutri Life," previously shared how to transform the Marks & Spencer lobster soup into a nutritionally balanced, flavorful pasta dish. Each serving contains only 432 kcal, making it safe to enjoy even during weight loss!

Ingredients (4 servings)

  • Marks & Spencer Lobster Soup: 1 bottle
  • Prawns: 16
  • Onion: 1
  • Cherry Tomatoes: 20
  • High-fiber pasta: 240g
  • Olive oil: 2 teaspoons
  • Dried parsley / black pepper: to taste
  • Parmesan cheese: 40g (optional)

Prawn Marinade:

  • Salt: 1/3 teaspoon
  • Black pepper: 1/3 teaspoon

Steps:

  1. Thaw and clean the prawns, pat dry, mix with marinade, and set aside for 5 minutes.
  2. Wash and halve the cherry tomatoes. Peel and slice the onion.
  3. Bring a pot of water to a boil, add 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and cook the pasta for 12 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, heat oil in a non-stick pan, cook the prawns until done, and set aside.
  5. In the same pan, sauté the onion until fragrant. Add the cherry tomatoes, pour in the lobster soup and half a bowl of pasta water. Bring to a boil.
  6. Add the cooked pasta and stir to combine. Cook for 1-2 minutes, then add the cooked prawns.
  7. Finally, sprinkle with parsley and black pepper before serving.


 

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