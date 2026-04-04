Spring dampness and heat trigger acne and eczema outbreaks

The humid and stuffy spring weather can make the body feel heavy, leading to various skin problems. Acne, eczema, fatigue, and water retention are all linked to spring dampness. Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner Dr. Li Kwong-kei explained in an interview with Sing Tao Headline that Hong Kong's high spring humidity can worsen skin and overall health. However, with targeted adjustments—whether simple dampness-removing soups or adequate sleep—everyone can easily cope with the discomforts of spring dampness.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Li notes that the most common skin issues seen in spring clinics are acne and eczema. "As the weather gets hot and humidity rises, pores easily become blocked. With increased sebum and sweat production, acne bacteria thrive, turning comedones into inflamed acne." People with oily backs and chests are particularly prone to acne in these areas, and paying attention to cleanliness along with dietary adjustments can be very effective.

For eczema, March and April are peak flare-up months in spring, on par with November. "If eczema patients already have many skin lesions, when spring weather changes, their condition can worsen by 20-30%." Li explains that eczema manifests in various forms—it can appear as red rashes or as small blisters—but although they are all broadly called eczema, the underlying causes differ.

7 Hours of Sleep Daily Helps Prevent Eczema

Many people feel especially tired in spring, as if even ten hours of sleep isn't enough. Li attributes this to "heavy dampness." "If you look at your tongue in the mirror and see a thick coating covering the entire tongue, it indicates heavy dampness." Additionally, chronic loose, foul-smelling stools are also a sign of damp-heat. "People with this constitution who experience eczema flare-ups in spring tend to recover slowly. If the damp-heat in the body can be cleared, the eczema will naturally improve."

Li emphasizes that adequate sleep is the simplest, most fundamental health practice. Getting seven hours of sleep daily helps stabilize the immune system and is especially important for preventing eczema. "It's best to use a dehumidifier or air conditioner to lower indoor humidity." He also suggests using a fan alongside dehumidification but cautions that air conditioning may worsen allergic rhinitis for some individuals.

4 Simple Dampness-Removing Soups; A Convenient Option for the Time-Constrained

For spring dampness, Li recommends several easy soups and teas:

Wuzhimaotao (Radix Fici Hirtae) Four-Herb Soup: A classic spring dampness-removing soup with a mild, gentle nature. It's pleasant-tasting and easy to drink, suitable for the whole family, including children. Dangshen (Codonopsis) and Huangqi (Astragalus) Tea: The ingredients can be cut into small pieces and steeped in a thermos for 4 to 8 hours. Suitable for individuals with spleen deficiency and heavy dampness; it helps alleviate fatigue. Not recommended for those experiencing dry mouth, thirst, acne breakouts, or active eczema. Lemon and Barley Water: Easy to make, this drink clears heat and removes dampness. Combining raw and cooked barley reduces its cooling nature. Pregnant women should avoid raw barley alone. Barley is cooling and diuretic, so it's not recommended for daily consumption. Poria (Fuling), White Atractylodes (Baizhu), and Hyacinth Bean (Baidou) Tea: This tea strengthens the spleen and removes dampness, helping to firm up loose stools. It's made by brewing ingredients like tangerine peel, ginger, Poria, White Atractylodes, and Hyacinth Bean.

For those who want to remove dampness but find making soup too time-consuming, Li shares a convenient method: "If you truly have no time to make soup, consider purchasing a prepared Poria and White Atractylodes powder supplement, taking a few pills daily." This is a quick and easy way to help improve loose stools. However, he advises consulting a Chinese Medicine practitioner before long-term use of any prepared medication.

Roseola Can Be Confused with Eczema; Urticaria Should Be Addressed

Li cautions that not all spring rashes are eczema. He shares a recent case: "A man developed ring-shaped red rashes all over his body, thinking it was eczema, but it turned out to be pityriasis rosea." This skin condition is related to weakened immunity or enterovirus infection. It typically resolves on its own in about six weeks, often without leaving any marks—a better prognosis than eczema.

Another common spring skin issue is urticaria (hives). "Some people start itching after sunset, developing mosquito-bite-like welts that disappear after an hour or two but return at night." If this persists for more than six weeks, it becomes "chronic urticaria," indicating an immune system imbalance. This condition requires TCM constitutional treatment to reduce the frequency of flare-ups.



