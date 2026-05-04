Pistons and Cavaliers get over the hump

The Detroit Pistons routed the Orlando Magic 116-94 to cap a remarkable playoff comeback and book an NBA Eastern Conference semi-final clash with Cleveland.

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Cade Cunningham had 32 points and 12 assists, with Tobias Harris adding 30 points and nine rebounds, as the Pistons took the best-of-seven series 4-3 from 3-1 down.

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers weathered a hot start from Toronto to beat the Raptors 114-102 and secure a similar 4-3 series win.

Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 22 points, 19 rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots. Donovan Mitchell added 22 points and veteran James Harden 18.

The Pistons, who locked up the top seed in the East with the third-best record in the league, notched their first playoff series victory since 2008.

“We had a great regular season, we built a lot of momentum going into these playoffs. To lose in the first round would have really stung,” Cunningham said.

“They really pushed us to the limit. We’ve grown a lot because of this series, because of that team.”

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 38 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE