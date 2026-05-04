‘Natural’ Carrick plays down talk of permanent United job

Michael Carrick deflected fresh questions about becoming Manchester United’s permanent manager, but conceded that their dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool that secured a return to the Champions League after two years away was one to enjoy.

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Kobbie Mainoo struck late to seal victory after Liverpool fought back to erase United’s early goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

“All the confidence he gives all the players, you want to follow him and fight for him and die for him on the pitch,” said Mainoo, whose career has seen new life under Carrick after he fell out of favor with previous manager Ruben Amorim.

Interim manager Carrick has guided United to third in the table, a remarkable run that included victories over Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and now Liverpool.

“I love doing what I’m doing, it’s a great position for me to be, and it feels pretty natural, if I’m totally honest, without being blase, because it’s a difficult role,” Carrick said.

“But I kind of understand what it brings, and to be sat in this position is a good position to be.”

Asked if he will be disappointed if he is not given the permanent job next season, Carrick said: “We’ll have to wait and see, that’s all we can do.”

REUTERS