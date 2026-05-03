logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

US$1.65b takeover deal for IPL’s Rajasthan Royals

SPORTS UPDATES
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Mittal family will own about 75 percent of the franchise following completion of the deal. AFP
The Mittal family will own about 75 percent of the franchise following completion of the deal. AFP

Indian steel magnate Lakshmi N Mittal and family, alongside vaccine billionaire Adar Poonawalla, have struck a US$1.65 billion (HK$12.87 billion) deal for Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The IPL is the world’s richest cricket tournament and mixes sport and show business in a glitzy format. It is broadcast around the world and features top international stars, with some teams fronted by Bollywood superstars.

The Mittal family will own about 75 percent of the franchise following completion, with Poonawalla holding around 18 percent, a joint statement said.

The remainder will stay with approved existing investors, including seller Manoj Badale.

As well as the IPL team, Rajasthan Royals also owns Paarl Royals in South Africa and Barbados Royals in the Caribbean. Rajasthan have not won a trophy since 2008.

Rajasthan have not won a trophy since 2008, when late Australian great Shane Warne led them to the inaugural title.

"I love cricket and my family is from Rajasthan, so there is no IPL team that I would rather be part of than the Rajasthan Royals," Mittal said in a statement.

Poonawalla said he looked forward to supporting the franchise's long-term growth. "Rajasthan Royals is a premier IPL franchise with a strong legacy," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Joel Embiid, who top-scored with 34 points, tries to block a shot by Boston star Jaylen Brown. AFP
Embiid and 76ers bury Boston hoodoo at last
SPORTS UPDATES
35 mins ago
Gretchen Walsh now holds the 13 fastest times in the event's history. AFP
US swimmer smashes 100m butterfly world record again
SPORTS UPDATES
2 hours ago
Viktor Gyokeres scores Arsenal's third goal against Fulham. REUTERS
Gunners peaking at the right time, says Arteta
SPORTS UPDATES
3 hours ago
Sino Group and Tennis Association launch major program to propel Hong Kong pickleball onto world stage
SPORTS UPDATES
30-04-2026 19:20 HKT
Hong Kong to host FIDE World Team Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2026
SPORTS UPDATES
30-04-2026 14:53 HKT
Luis Diaz’s second-half goal gives Bayern Munich hope of overturning the Parisians’ lead. AFP
Nine-goal blitz – and the promise of more
SPORTS UPDATES
29-04-2026 22:30 HKT
Victor Wembanyama, left, reaches for a rebound over the Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant, right. REUTERS
Spurs march on after wire-to-wire win as 76ers stay alive
SPORTS UPDATES
29-04-2026 13:49 HKT
Hailey Baptiste claimed her first victory over a top-five player. XINHUA
Sabalenka stunned by Baptiste at Madrid Open
SPORTS UPDATES
29-04-2026 13:22 HKT
Damon Jones departs the federal courthouse in Brooklyn after pleading guilty to gambling charges. AFP
Ex-NBA player Damon Jones pleads guilty in gambling probe
SPORTS UPDATES
29-04-2026 13:13 HKT
John Stones has made 293 appearances for City since joining from Everton in 2016. REUTERS
Stones to leave City after trophy-laden decade
SPORTS UPDATES
28-04-2026 21:12 HKT
Taxi electronic payment complaints emerge in Hong Kong; drivers seek understanding
NEWS
02-05-2026 10:29 HKT
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
NEWS
23 hours ago
One dead, 11 injured in horrific hit-and-run rampage in Chengdu
CHINA
02-05-2026 12:11 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.