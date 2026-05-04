HK men's foil team wins World Cup bronze, overtakes Japan as Asia's top-ranked team

Hong Kong's men's foil team made history by securing a bronze medal at the Istanbul World Cup on Sunday, completing a full set of gold, silver and bronze medals in a single season after winning gold in Paris and silver in Cairo.

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Led by world No 1 Ryan Choi Chun-yin and Olympic champion Edgar Cheung Ka-long, alongside Leung Chin-yu and reigning world youth champion Harris Ho Shing-him, the team defeated world No 2 United States 45-40 in the bronze medal match, securing their position as Asia's top-ranked men's foil team.

This marked the fourth time Hong Kong has faced the US in five World Cup events this season, with Hong Kong winning all four encounters. In the bronze medal match, Hong Kong led by five points mid-way through the contest, with Leung delivering a standout 7-3 performance against world No 32 Marcello Olivares in the seventh leg. Choi sealed the victory with a 5-1 leg against world No 4 Alexander Massialas, securing the 45-40 win.

Hong Kong overtook Japan as Asia's top-ranked men's foil team after their silver medal in the previous event, a position they are expected to maintain following this result.