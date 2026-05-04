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‘Golden Masters’ target for unstoppable Sinner

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Jannik Sinner added Madrid to recent triumphs in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo. XINHUA
Jannik Sinner added Madrid to recent triumphs in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo. XINHUA

Fresh from making history in Madrid, Jannik Sinner wasted little time turning his thoughts to completing the ‘Golden Masters’ by triumphing on home soil in Rome – which would make him only the second man to win all nine Masters 1000 titles.

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The 24-year-old Italian became the first man to win five successive Masters 1000 crowns after beating Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in 57 minutes, adding Madrid to recent triumphs in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo. With only Rome missing from his collection, Sinner will be hoping to go one better than last year when he was beaten in the final by Carlos Alcaraz in what was his first event back after a doping suspension. 

Should he emerge victorious, he will follow in the footsteps of Novak Djokovic as the only men to have won all nine Masters titles.

“Playing at home is always special,” Sinner said. “Last year I made a comeback after a difficult period and it certainly gave me a lot emotionally and in terms of support in general playing there. So I’m very happy to be returning there.”

Asked about Zverev’s suggestion that there is a sizeable gap between Sinner and the rest of the field, the Italian said: “It’s tough to say. Sometimes you have good days, sometimes bad days. Today it was a really, really good performance for myself.”

REUTERS

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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