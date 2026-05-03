Gunners peaking at the right time, says Arteta

Mikel Arteta warned Manchester City that Arsenal aren’t finished yet after the English Premier League leaders moved six points clear of their title rivals with a 3-0 win against Fulham.

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Arteta’s charges swept Fulham aside with three goals in the first half – two from Viktor Gyokeres and another from Bukayo Saka – at the Emirates Stadium.

City will play the first of their two games in hand on Arsenal when they visit Everton tonight. City can draw level on points with Arsenal if they win their games in hand – but the Gunners now have a better goal difference.

After showing signs of choking during damaging defeats against City and Bournemouth in April, Arsenal have steadied their nerves in time to pile pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men.

“It was a critical game because we knew the importance of the win and the goal difference,” Arteta said. “It was a great team performance.”

Saka was key to Arsenal’s improvement in his first start since returning from an Achilles injury that ruled him out for five games. “We know what he is capable of,” Arteta said. “He comes back at the most important part of the season. His mind is fresh, he has the hunger.”

After some anxious performances in recent weeks, this was Arsenal at their free-flowing best.

Arteta believes the dynamic display underlined the confidence among his players that they can finally win the title after three successive runners-up finishes.

“It says to us and our dressing room that we keep the dream alive. What our guys have done in these circumstances, without so many injured players at different times, it is incredible,” he said. “This is going to carry the energy into the next game.”

Next up for Arsenal is their Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.

The tie is delicately balanced at 1-1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE