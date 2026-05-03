logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Gunners peaking at the right time, says Arteta

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Viktor Gyokeres scores Arsenal's third goal against Fulham. REUTERS
Viktor Gyokeres scores Arsenal's third goal against Fulham. REUTERS

Mikel Arteta warned Manchester City that Arsenal aren’t finished yet after the English Premier League leaders moved six points clear of their title rivals with a 3-0 win against Fulham.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Arteta’s charges swept Fulham aside with three goals in the first half – two from  Viktor Gyokeres and another from Bukayo Saka – at the Emirates Stadium.

City will play the first of their two games in hand on Arsenal when they visit Everton tonight. City can draw level on points with Arsenal if they win their games in hand – but the Gunners now have a better goal difference.

After showing signs of choking during damaging defeats against City and Bournemouth in April, Arsenal have steadied their nerves in time to pile pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men.

“It was a critical game because we knew the importance of the win and the goal difference,” Arteta said. “It was a great team performance.”

Saka was key to Arsenal’s improvement in his first start since returning from an Achilles injury that ruled him out for five games. “We know what he is capable of,” Arteta said. “He comes back at the most important part of the season. His mind is fresh, he has the hunger.”

After some anxious performances in recent weeks, this was Arsenal at their free-flowing best.

Arteta believes the dynamic display underlined the confidence among his players that they can finally win the title after three successive runners-up finishes.

“It says to us and our dressing room that we keep the dream alive. What our guys have done in these circumstances, without so many injured players at different times, it is incredible,” he said. “This is going to carry the energy into the next game.”

Next up for Arsenal is their Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.

The tie is delicately balanced at 1-1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sino Group and Tennis Association launch major program to propel Hong Kong pickleball onto world stage
SPORTS UPDATES
30-04-2026 19:20 HKT
Hong Kong to host FIDE World Team Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2026
SPORTS UPDATES
30-04-2026 14:53 HKT
Luis Diaz’s second-half goal gives Bayern Munich hope of overturning the Parisians’ lead. AFP
Nine-goal blitz – and the promise of more
SPORTS UPDATES
29-04-2026 22:30 HKT
Victor Wembanyama, left, reaches for a rebound over the Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant, right. REUTERS
Spurs march on after wire-to-wire win as 76ers stay alive
SPORTS UPDATES
29-04-2026 13:49 HKT
Hailey Baptiste claimed her first victory over a top-five player. XINHUA
Sabalenka stunned by Baptiste at Madrid Open
SPORTS UPDATES
29-04-2026 13:22 HKT
Damon Jones departs the federal courthouse in Brooklyn after pleading guilty to gambling charges. AFP
Ex-NBA player Damon Jones pleads guilty in gambling probe
SPORTS UPDATES
29-04-2026 13:13 HKT
John Stones has made 293 appearances for City since joining from Everton in 2016. REUTERS
Stones to leave City after trophy-laden decade
SPORTS UPDATES
28-04-2026 21:12 HKT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes the ball under pressure from Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks. REUTERS
Thunder blot out Suns as Nuggets stave off elimination
SPORTS UPDATES
28-04-2026 15:48 HKT
Iran's Hossein Vafaei is through to the quarter-finals at the Crucible for the first time. AFP
Iran’s Vafaei beats world number one Trump in huge Crucible shock
SPORTS UPDATES
28-04-2026 12:41 HKT
Anthony Joshua will be fighting for the first time since getting hurt in a car accident. AFP
Joshua signs deal to face Fury in ‘Battle of Britain’
SPORTS UPDATES
28-04-2026 12:30 HKT
Taxi electronic payment complaints emerge in Hong Kong; drivers seek understanding
NEWS
02-05-2026 10:29 HKT
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
NEWS
21 hours ago
Times Square a 'ghost town' amidst bustling Golden Week crowds in Causeway Bay
NEWS
01-05-2026 17:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.