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SPORTS UPDATES

Nine-goal blitz – and the promise of more

SPORTS UPDATES
6 mins ago
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Luis Diaz’s second-half goal gives Bayern Munich hope of overturning the Parisians’ lead. AFP
Luis Diaz’s second-half goal gives Bayern Munich hope of overturning the Parisians’ lead. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique admitted his team will likely need to score several more goals at Bayern Munich next week to be sure of reaching another Champions League final after a remarkable 5-4 victory in the first leg of their semi-final.

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"I just asked my staff how many goals they thought we would need next week and we all think we will need to score at least three,” said the Spaniard.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is also expecting another goal-fest.

"More. Even more,” Kompany said when asked what fans should expect in the return leg.

"We are at home, we will have 75,000 people in that stadium ... It is not a ground that is shy of successful moments with this team.”

Next week’s second leg will be PSG’s first visit to the Allianz Arena since they beat Inter Milan 5-0 in last season’s final.

"Bayern will be in their stadium and will be even stronger with their fans behind them but going back there will bring back beautiful memories for us,” Luis Enrique said.

"We want to have the same mentality and will go out to try to win.”

Yesterday’s thriller was the highest-scoring semi-final match in the modern Champions League era – you have to go back to 1960 to find the last game as prolific at this stage of the European Cup. That was a 6-3 win for Eintracht Frankfurt away to Rangers, before the Germans lost 7-3 in the final to Alfredo di Stefano’s Real Madrid.

"The intensity of the game throughout was exceptional,” said Luis Enrique. “We won it and we are very pleased, but at 5-2 we thought we could have had a better result. We deserved to win, but we also deserved to draw and lose!”

A crazy first half at the Parc des Princes saw Harry Kane give Bayern the lead with an early penalty, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves strike for the hosts and Michael Olise then make it 2-2, only for an Ousmane Dembele penalty to put PSG back ahead at the interval.

Kvaratskhelia and Dembele then both scored for PSG before the hour mark, leaving them seemingly out of sight at 5-2, but Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz pulled goals back for Bayern.

AGENCIES

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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