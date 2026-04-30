Sino Group and Tennis Association launch major program to propel Hong Kong pickleball onto world stage

Responding to the explosive popularity of pickleball, property developer Sino Group has announced a landmark partnership with the Pickleball Committee of the Hong Kong, China Tennis Association (HKCTA).

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The collaboration launches the "Hong Kong Pickleball Elite Development and Community Promotion" program, a major initiative designed to transform the city's scattered pickleball scene into a structured ecosystem that nurtures grassroots talent while building a formidable team for international competition.

From a city-wide craze to a structured sport

Pickleball has swiftly captured the hearts of Hong Kongers, becoming a go-to "entry-level sport" for all ages due to its easy-to-learn rules and inclusive nature. While courts have begun appearing in unconventional spaces like shopping malls and industrial buildings, the sport has lacked a unified platform for growth.

This new program aims to change that, establishing Sino Group's facilities as the official "Home Court of the Hong Kong Pickleball Team."

The partnership leverages the strengths of both organizations, with Sino Group providing dedicated venues and resources while the HKCTA implements a systematic elite training framework.

This collaboration builds on the Hong Kong, China team's historic silver medal win at the 2025 Pickleball World Cup and aims to prepare a new generation of athletes to compete globally.

Michael Cheng, President of the HKCTA, noted the dual focus of the initiative, which seeks to introduce the sport to new players through community events while simultaneously discovering and cultivating promising elite athletes.

A three-pronged strategy for growth

The program, expected to engage over 8,000 participants, will advance the sport's growth through several key initiatives.

A large-scale selection tournament for the Pickleball World Cup will be held in June to identify top talent for the 2026 competition in Vietnam.

To broaden the sport's appeal, community open days and weekly play sessions will be held at multiple Sino Group venues, offering free coaching and equipment trials to welcome newcomers.

Finally, a school outreach programme will bring Hong Kong team players into local primary schools to interact with students and foster talent from an early age.

Bella Chhoa, chief commercial officer of Sino Group, explained that the company is expanding its commitment beyond simple popularization. By transforming its properties into dedicated training venues, the group aims to significantly elevate the skill level of Hong Kong's athletes and enable them to compete on the international stage.

"Pickleball Freedom" kicks off on May 1

The program officially launches on Labour Day, tomorrow, with the "5.1 Free Pickleball Open Day." Members of the public can register for a free S+ REWARDS membership to gain complimentary access to courts at tmtp commons in tmtplaza, The Pickleball Lab at One North in Yuen Long, and Yama Pickleball Arena at Landmark South in Wong Chuk Hang.

The event is designed for all skill levels, offering a perfect opportunity for beginners and experienced players alike to enjoy the sport.

Following the open day, weekly "Pickleball Open Play" sessions will commence at tmtplaza, allowing individuals to join games in a casual, round-robin format to practice their skills and meet fellow enthusiasts.