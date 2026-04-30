Hong Kong to host FIDE World Team Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2026

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the Hong Kong China Chess Federation have announced that the FIDE World Team Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2026 will be held in Hong Kong for the first time, from 17 to 21 June at Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

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The event marks the first time the championships will be staged in East Asia and will feature 42 teams and over 300 elite players from more than 50 countries, competing for a total prize fund of €500,000.

Top players confirmed include world No.1 Magnus Carlsen and women’s world No.1 Hou Yifan, alongside several of the world’s top-ranked grandmasters. Organizers say this is the strongest lineup in the tournament’s history.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich welcomed the move, calling Hong Kong “a genuine powerhouse of the game,” while local officials said the event would boost the city’s profile as a major international sports hub.

The program includes rapid and blitz team competitions, an amateur championship for non-professional players, and a public “Tournament Village” featuring mind sports activities and live demonstrations.

Tickets are now on sale via Urbtix, with early bird discounts available until 17 May.