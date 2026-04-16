HK Sevens 2026: Full guide to matches, events and entry tips

The Hong Kong Sevens will return from April 17 to 19 at Kai Tak Sports Park, marking its 50th anniversary with an expanded lineup of matches, entertainment and fan experiences.

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As one of the most iconic stops on the global rugby sevens circuit, this year’s tournament is expected to draw fans from around the world, with 30 international teams competing across 72 matches.

Beyond the on-field action, the entire Kai Tak Sports Park will transform into a festival hub, offering a mix of live music, interactive activities and themed experiences aimed at immersing fans in the unique culture of the Hong Kong Sevens.

Festival atmosphere spreads across Kai Tak

This year’s “Rugby Week” extends beyond the main stadium, with events taking place across multiple venues in the sports park, creating a city-scale celebration.

Highlights include:

The retractable roof at the main stadium will be opened on April 18 and 19, with live performances ranging from K-pop to 1990s dance music adding to the matchday atmosphere.

The “Fan Village” will be open throughout the tournament for ticket holders, offering merchandise, food and drinks, as well as interactive sports activities.

The Wheelchair 5s Rugby tournament has already taken place on April 14 and 15 at Kai Tak Arena.

The Cathay Youth 7s Invitational will run on April 16 and 17 at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, alongside the newly introduced high-intensity “Primal Race” fitness competition from April 17 to 19.

The “CHILL FIT Kai Tak Fitness Fest 2026” will be held from April 17 to 19, offering interactive fitness experiences across multiple zones.

The Rugby Matters conference will return on the morning of April 17, bringing together around 150 industry leaders to discuss the role of sports in culture and business.

The Hong Kong Sevens International Sports Medicine Conference will also be staged at the venue.

Entry arrangements and key reminders

Organizers urged spectators to plan ahead to ensure a smooth entry and viewing experience.

Key reminders:

Plan journeys in advance and use public transportation where possible.

Check entry guidelines and restricted items before arrival, and allow sufficient time for security screening.

Follow staff instructions when entering and exiting the venue. Seating is unassigned, and crowd control measures may be implemented.

The South Stand is restricted to ticket holders aged 18 or above and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors must comply with venue rules or risk being asked to leave.

Restrictions on items brought into venue

Spectators are advised to allow extra time to store restricted items before entering.

Prohibited items include outside food and beverages (except baby food and medication), sports balls, large bags exceeding 35 x 20 x 30 centimeters, and long umbrellas.

For security reasons, no water bottles or containers of any size will be permitted inside the venue.

Transport arrangements during event

Heavy traffic is expected around Kai Tak during the event period, with authorities encouraging the use of public transport.

The MTR Tuen Ma Line will increase train frequency to meet demand.

Franchised bus operators will provide 10 special routes after the final match each day, serving major districts across Hong Kong.

Taxi pick-up and drop-off zones at the main stadium will be fully open, while access at Kai Tak Arena will be limited to drop-offs after 4pm.

Parking within the sports park will be restricted to vehicles with prior booking or permits.

With a mix of world-class rugby and festival-style entertainment, this year’s Hong Kong Sevens is set to deliver one of its most vibrant editions yet.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

