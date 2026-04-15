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SPORTS UPDATES

Controversial LaMelo Ball stars as Hornets eliminate Heat

SPORTS UPDATES
43 mins ago
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LaMelo Ball celebrates with Coby White, left, in overtime against the Miami Heat. AFP
LaMelo Ball celebrates with Coby White, left, in overtime against the Miami Heat. AFP

LaMelo Ball was hero and villain as the Charlotte Hornets lifted their curse to send the Miami Heat tumbling out of the NBA play-in tournament with a thrilling 127-126 overtime victory.

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Charlotte had never won a win-or-go-home postseason game in 12 previous attempts and looked in danger of extending that record after blowing a 125-120 lead with 26 seconds remaining to allow Miami to edge ahead 126-125.

After Miami star Tyler Herro had sunk a superb corner three-pointer to make it 125-123, Ball carelessly turned over possession and then gave away three free throws with a rash lunge on Herro.

Herro made all three shots to give Miami the lead with just nine seconds left.

Ball though made amends with a determined driving layup to make it 127-126 before an athletic block from Miles Bridges snuffed out Miami’s last-gasp attempt to win it.

“We stuck with it and ground it out,” Ball said. “We wasn’t hitting our threes, all the shots weren’t hitting, but we stuck with it.”

Ball was at the center of controversy over an incident in the second quarter which led to Miami star Bam Adebayo hobbling out of the game.

After being blocked during a drive to the basket, Ball reached out and tripped Adebayo with a tug on his standing leg, sending the Miami star crashing to the hardwood. He played no further part in the game.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra was furious that Ball escaped an ejection.

“The referees are there for what? How did they not see that? I don’t want this to be an excuse, Charlotte was incredible at the end,” Spoelstra fumed. 

“I don’t think that’s cute. I don’t think it’s funny. I think it’s a stupid play. It’s a dangerous play. Our best player is out.

“[LaMelo] should be penalized for that. I don’t think that belongs in the game, tripping guys, shenanigans. Someone has got to see that. And he should have been thrown out of the game for that.”

The victory means Charlotte, beaten in their two previous appearances in the play-in tournament in 2021 and 2022, remain alive in the postseason while Miami are eliminated.

Ball finished with 30 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, while Bridges added 28 points and nine rebounds. Coby White had a crucial 19-point contribution from the bench, making five-of-eight three-pointers.
Davion Mitchell led Miami’s scorers with 28 points while Andrew Wiggins added 27 and Herro 23.
 

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE


 

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