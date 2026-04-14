‘Impressive’ Hong Kong thrash Luxembourg 7-1 as world championships return

Hong Kong has welcomed the return of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships after an 11-year absence, with the local team delivering a commanding 7-1 victory over Luxembourg in the opening match.

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The tournament, spanning March and April at the Discovery Bay Ice Rink, features competitions across three categories, including men’s Under-18 Division IIIA, women’s senior, and men’s senior events.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui officiated at the opening ceremony of the men’s competition on Monday evening, lending her support to the Hong Kong, China team.

Law said she was delighted to cheer on the home side and praised their performance on the ice.

“I am very happy to support the Hong Kong, China team again. Seeing their strong fighting spirit and solid teamwork, I am confident they will achieve good results,” she said.

The team lived up to expectations with a dominant display in their opening game, defeating Luxembourg 7-1, a performance Law described as “impressive.”

The tournament will continue until April 19, with Law encouraging the public to show support for the city’s ice hockey team as the competition unfolds.

