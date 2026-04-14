logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Swiatek presses reset with help of Nadal’s coach

SPORTS UPDATES
14 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Iga Swiatek will compete in her first tournament under Francisco Roig. Reuters
Iga Swiatek will compete in her first tournament under Francisco Roig. Reuters

Iga Swiatek is hoping to benefit from new coach Francisco Roig’s experience and technical expertise when she begins her claycourt season at the Stuttgart Open this week after a disappointing start to the year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The six-time Grand Slam champion lost in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and in tournaments in Doha and Indian Wells before a shock second-round defeat by Magda Linette in the Miami Open last month.

That prompted Swiatek to part ways with coach Wim Fissette and hire Roig, who worked with her idol Rafa Nadal from 2005 to 2022 and more recently with Briton Emma Raducanu.

“I’m really happy to start with Francis,” Swiatek said. “I was basically looking for someone with a good eye, really technical, but also a person that is experienced enough to help me through different kinds of situations. I feel Francisco has lived through everything on tour.

“It’s going really amazing ... I was able to find a new coach pretty fast, which is a positive thing because when you do that in the middle of the season, it’s nice to have some security in that.”

REUTERS

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
‘Impressive’ Hong Kong thrash Luxembourg 7-1 as world championships return
SPORTS UPDATES
4 hours ago
Hong Kong delegation ready for Asian Beach Games in Sanya
SPORTS UPDATES
22 hours ago
Jannik Sinner is now 7-10 against Carlos Alcaraz, who he deposed as number one. AFP
Sinner back on top of the world after beating Alcaraz in Monte Carlo final
SPORTS UPDATES
23 hours ago
Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning a second Masters title in a row at Augusta National. AFP
Rory seeks more glory after Masters repeat
SPORTS UPDATES
23 hours ago
Jeremy Doku is challenged by Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos during the match at Stamford Bridge. AFP
City need to respect Gunners, says Guardiola
SPORTS UPDATES
23 hours ago
Rio Ngumoha, left, vies with Fulham defender Timothy Castagne during the match at Anfield. AFP
‘Special’ teen ready for bigger Liverpool role
SPORTS UPDATES
12-04-2026 21:57 HKT
Members of the Hong Kong teams for the Melrose Claymores are unveiled at Sha Tin.
HK call up young guns for Sevens challenge
SPORTS UPDATES
12-04-2026 21:52 HKT
Pau Cubarsi barges into Giuliano Simeone and is sent off after a VAR review. AFP
‘Handball’ angers Flick as Barca dealt big blow by Atletico
SPORTS UPDATES
09-04-2026 20:52 HKT
Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, left, and Chet Holmgren vie with LA’s Brook Lopez. REUTERS
Home advantage in playoffs for roaring Thunder
SPORTS UPDATES
09-04-2026 20:47 HKT
Rory McIlroy walks down the sixth fairway during a practice round at Augusta National. REUTERS
Pressure eases as Rory targets Masters repeat
SPORTS UPDATES
08-04-2026 20:47 HKT
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
NEWS
13 hours ago
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.