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Captains gather at Kai Tak as Hong Kong Sevens marks 50th anniversary

SPORTS UPDATES
51 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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The captains of 30 international rugby sevens teams gathered at the Kai Tak Stadium on Wednesday, setting the stage for the 50th edition of the Hong Kong Sevens, which kicks off this Friday.

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Representatives from 15 men’s and 15 women’s teams assembled at the city’s flagship venue for a group photo, marking both the return of the tournament and its golden jubilee milestone.

In a symbolic moment, Hong Kong men’s captain Sebastian Brien and women’s captain Chloe Chan used silver swords to cut a celebratory cake, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

This year, 24 teams will take part in the World Rugby Sevens Series competitions across both categories, while six teams—three men’s and three women’s—will compete for the Melrose Claymores title.

During the gathering, players donned birthday hats in a light-hearted nod to the tournament’s 50-year history, reflecting both its legacy and its evolving identity as it moves into a new era at Kai Tak.

On the pitch, Hong Kong’s men’s squad faces a period of transition. Veteran player Fong Kit-fung returns to the tournament after a year’s absence and is one of the few experienced figures in a largely refreshed lineup, with several key players missing.

He acknowledged the changing atmosphere at the new venue, noting that each edition of the Hong Kong Sevens feels more intense and eagerly anticipated than the last.

Fong said the coaching staff had asked senior players to step up and lead by example, particularly with a squad that includes many newcomers. While he admitted that the younger players may lack consistency, he expressed confidence in their willingness to experiment and adapt, suggesting that the team could still produce unexpected results.

Looking ahead to the group stage, Fong identified Japan as the toughest opponent, citing their strong ability to adjust quickly during matches. He said that although Hong Kong had previously enjoyed success against them, their rapid improvement means the team must be ready to react swiftly on the field.

The absence of former teammate Cado Lee Ka-to has also been felt off the pitch, with Fong joking that the team now lacks Cantonese humor, adding that not always understanding English jokes can sometimes dampen the mood.

Hong Kong’s men’s team will open their Melrose Claymores campaign against China on Friday evening, before facing Japan on Saturday afternoon. Should they advance, the final is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, where the silver sword trophy—and a place in the tournament’s 50th anniversary history—awaits.
 

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