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SPORTS UPDATES

Premier League-record £262.4m loss for Chelsea

SPORTS UPDATES
01-04-2026 22:32 HKT
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Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Europa Conference League. REUTERS
Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Europa Conference League. REUTERS

Chelsea reported a pre-tax loss of £262.4 million (HK$2.73 billion) during the 2024-25 season, the biggest annual loss in English football, surpassing the previous record loss of £194.9 million posted by Manchester City in 2010-11.

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The London-based club made a loss despite their revenue rising to £490.9 million for the year ending in June 2025, as they  finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Europa Conference League.

Chelsea FC Holdings had reported a profit of £128.4 million for the 2023-24 season, after they sold their women’s team to their parent company BlueCo, bringing in an overall revenue of £468.5 million.

The club said the revenue went up thanks to increased broadcasting receipts from the Premier League and their participation in the Club World Cup.

Chelsea won the Club World Cup in July.

The season ended in a loss due to increased costs, Chelsea said in a statement. “Operating expenses have risen markedly, driven predominantly by increased matchday costs, due to a return to European football,” the club added. 

REUTERS

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